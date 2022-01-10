ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Driver dead in rollover crash near Torrey Pines Golf Course

By City News Service
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 3 days ago

A motorist in his 30s was killed early Jan. 9 when the vehicle he was driving veered off North Torrey Pines Road near La Jolla's Torrey Pines Golf Course and struck a tree.

The man was driving a 2003 Mitsubishi south on North Torrey Pines Road near Callan Road at about 1:30 a.m. when the car left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled over.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the San Diego Police Department.

No other information was immediately released. ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
582
Followers
753
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy