Katy Perry says that despite public assumptions, backstage life when she is performing has been routine since she first rose to stardom. While recently chatting with PEOPLE about De Soi, her new line of sparkling, ready-to-drink non-alcoholic apéritifs with natural adaptogens, the 37-year-old singer also opened up about Play, her Las Vegas residency, and what goes on behind-the-scenes before each of her scheduled performances.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 16 HOURS AGO