Girls basketball: Hidalgo passes 1,000 in Paul VI win

By Andrew Borders
 3 days ago
Hannah Hidalgo scored 20 points to pass the 1,000-point mark for her career and help Paul VI to a 54-46 win over Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) on Sunday at the BlueStar...

Pope John outlasts Chatham - Girls basketball recap

Alana Robinson recorded 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks to lead Pope John to a narrow victory at home over Chatham, 62-59. Madison Miller finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five blocks while Faith Pappas added 11 points, five assists and five rebounds for Pope John (5-5), which improved its record in games decided by five or fewer points to 3-1 this season.
Woodbury over West Deptford- Girls basketball recap

Alexis Davis scored 27 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in Woodbury’s 72-39 win over West Deptford in Woodbury. Diamyndh Oakley had 13 points and seven rebounds for Woodbury (7-1). Abby Bash had 11 points and six rebounds and Jakya Jenkins had 11 points and three rebounds in the win.
Boys basketball: Molod drops career-high 25 to lead No. 18 Marlboro over Robbinsville

Senior Zack Molod hit seven 3-pointers on the way to a career-high 25 points to lead Marlboro, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 59-49. Jack Seidler scored 12 points with five made free throws while Jonathan Spatola added nine points for Marlboro (9-2), which has suffered its only losses this season at the hands of No. 15 Christian Brothers and No. 17 Red Bank Catholic.
Boys basketball: Sterling pulls away for win over Paulsboro

Sterling pulled away for a 50-40 win after holding Paulsboro to only five points in the fourth quarter in Somerdale. Senior Mike Ermel led all scorers with 19 points while junior Caleb Mundell added 13 points for Sterling (7-1), which won its fourth straight. Senior Jimmy Zingaro chipped in with seven points.
Gloucester Tech over Salem Tech - Boys basketball recap

Dylan Williams made three 3-pointers on the way to 13 points as Gloucester Tech defeated Salem Tech on the road, 56-52. Dare Urso finished with 13 points while Ryan Campisi and Griffin Reuter added 12 points apiece for Gloucester Tech (3-3), which jumped out to an early lead on the way to a 19-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Boys basketball: Carter late charity stripe heroics guides Vineland over Oakcrest

Keeman Carter delivered a go-ahead free throw with 3.7 seconds remaining to lift Vineland to a 61-60 win against Oakcrest in Vineland. Carter finished the night with a career-high 22 points to go with eight rebounds, five steals and one assist. James Hitchens Jr. chipped in for Vineland (7-1) with 13 points, eight boards, four blocks, two dimes and a steal while Nazir Rowell added a well-rounded 14 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals of his own.
Middletown South over Howell - Girls basketball recap

Renee Wells dominated with 17 points, eight boards, three dimes, two steals and a block for Middletown South in its 39-12 victory against Howell in Middletown. Isabella Orlando turned in eight points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block for Middletown South (5-1). Kiera McKown notched four points...
Boys basketball: Webb buries free throw to lift Woodstown past Penns Grove

Sophomore Max Webb buried the game-winning free throw with no time left as Woodstown edged Penns Grove 58-57 in Woodstown. With 12 seconds left and the game tied at 57, Penns Grove had the ball following a timeout. Webb stole a pass in the back court after play resume and drove the length of the floor before being fouled prior to his gamewinner.
Summit over Chatham - Boys basketball recap

Charlie Schaffer went for 20 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal for Summit in its 61-39 win against Chatham in Chatham. Brett Colon logged 17 points, eight boards, two dimes and a steal as Rhett Grieco compiled 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal for Summit (3-4).
Boys basketball: Parsippany Hills bounces back with win over Boonton

Braylon Moore made five 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 15 points to lead Parsippany Hills to a victory at home over Boonton, 63-51. Julio Tatis finished with 12 points while Simeon Washington added 10 points for Parsippany Hills, which had lost each of its previous four games, including three by five or fewer points.
Becton over Wallington - Girls basketball recap

Katie Reiner had 13 points for Becton in its 52-12 victory against Wallington in Wallington. Alyssa Kirk delivered eight points for Becton (5-1). Delilah Tabaka led Wallington (1-5) with six points as Angelina Trinh and Alexandra Kolodziej recorded three points apiece. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
