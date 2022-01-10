Girls basketball: Hidalgo passes 1,000 in Paul VI win
Hannah Hidalgo scored 20 points to pass the 1,000-point mark for her career and help Paul VI to a 54-46 win over Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) on Sunday at the BlueStar...www.nj.com
