Central Valley philanthropists donate thousands of dollars to Latino nonprofits

By Nathalie Vera
 3 days ago

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley philanthropists are investing thousands of dollars in Latino nonprofits. Their goal is to support organizations that promote economic justice and community engagement.

“This is an effort of philanthropists that are regular people like you and me and that want to be involved in their communities,” said Raaida Manna, director of the Latino Giving Circle Network at the Latino Community Foundation, which raised $50,000 to invest in five Central Valley Latino nonprofits.

“Each of them got $10,000 in funding,” said Manna. Central Valley Scholars is one of the recipients.

“Central Valley Scholars is a community organization that assists historically underserved communities in the Central Valley getting access to higher education,” said president and CEO Michael Piña.

Piña said they offer free college workshops, as well as research and internship programs.

“In 2021 our student reach was a little bit over 1,700,” she said.  The organization has also granted $12,000 in scholarships since it was founded in 2020.

Piña said getting started in the midst of the pandemic has been rough.

“Struggling connecting with students and trying to be there as much as possible, especially when you’re working with historically low income or underserved populations. Internet and computer access is really small and it’s really unavailable,” she said.

The other grant recipients include:

  • Pequeños Empresarios– Educates elementary-school-aged children through various workshops in Spanish. Their focus is to strengthen and improve their social and family bonds through entrepreneurial workshops while learning a second language.
  • Arte Americas – Supports an understanding of the roots and diversity of the Latino Culture through visual, performing, and literary arts.
  • Integral Community Solutions Institute – Promotes community health through advocacy and wellness of the body, mind, and spirit.
  • West Side Youth -Serves families in Mendota by providing hot meals and groceries from a community food pantry.

“No one else knows what the Latino community needs better than our Latino nonprofits, and so supporting them means actually supporting the community,” said Manna.

