‘Beloved and boundary-pushing’: Entertainment world reacts to death of ‘Full House’ actor Bob Saget

By Kelli Dugan, Michelle Ewing, Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Comedy icons spanning at least three generations paid tribute to actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65.

The “Full House” and one-time “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host was pronounced dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, late Sunday afternoon. He had performed in Jacksonville, Florida, the night before.

The tributes poured in from Saget’s “Full House” co-stars John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin, as well as a who’s who of comedy legends.

Co-star Lori Loughlin released a statement reacting to Saget’s death, saying, “Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend, he was my family,” Loughlin said, according to People magazine. “I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you Bobby.”

