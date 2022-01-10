ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, UT

Fire destroys Clearfield apartment building, two families now without homes

By Shad Snell
 3 days ago

Clearfield, UT ( ABC4 ) – Police and fire officials are investigating an apartment fire that destroyed two units.

On Sunday, January 9, fire crews responded to a call of a fire at Lakeview Apartments located at 200 East 1700 South. At the scene, fire crews located a two-story apartment building with four units attached in flames.

North Davis, Layton, Syracuse, Clinton, Roy, and Hill AFB fire departments were all called in to assist.

Two of the four units were completely destroyed before the fire could be contained. The other two units have severe smoke damage.  Damage is estimated at $500,000.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWqbv_0dhBPHmg00
    Courtesy of North Davis Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7OSO_0dhBPHmg00
    Courtesy of North Davis Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fR2E8_0dhBPHmg00
    Courtesy of North Davis Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421GDC_0dhBPHmg00
    Courtesy of North Davis Fire Department

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported but two pets died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to have started at the front of one of the two destroyed units.

Four families have been displaced. Two families will be able to return in a few days but the other two families will be without a home.

