ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Police search for Harmony Montgomery at her last home

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0NII_0dhBPE8V00

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities searched the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery on Saturday to investigate the disappearance of the New Hampshire girl, who vanished in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late last year.

Law enforcement agencies were working at a home in Manchester, said state Attorney General John M. Formella, Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. Details were not released.

Harmony’s father and stepmother have been arrested on charges related to her well-being.

Adam Montgomery, 31, was charged with counts including failing to have Harmony in his custody . Kayla Montgomery, 31, was charged one with welfare fraud on suspicion of obtaining $1,500 in food stamps from December 2019 to June 2021 for Harmony at a time when the girl was not living with Kayla and Adam.

The two have pleaded not guilty.

Uncle of boy fatally beaten over birthday cake due in court

Police first became aware Harmony might be missing when they received a call from the girl’s mother in November. She had been trying to locate the girl for months, police said.

Police said they had made contact with Adam Montgomery and other family members by the end of December. An affidavit said police told him Harmony “had not been physically observed in over two years and that we had concern for whether or not she was still alive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wt5dO_0dhBPE8V00
Source: Manchester Police

A candlelit vigil was held in a Manchester park on Saturday night where family and friends sought to remind the public that Harmony is still missing, NBC10 Boston reported .

The girl’s mother, Crystal Sorey, made her first public appearance since the search got underway, telling the station that she doesn’t feel like her daughter is gone.

“I just don’t feel that in my heart,” Sorey said. “Like, I don’t feel like I lost her. And a mother knows, a mother knows if your baby’s here or not. I know she’s here.”

New details emerge in case of NH girl missing for 2 years

Sorey lost legal custody of Harmony in 2018 and said she was blocked by her ex-husband from contacting her.

She had this message for her daughter: “Hi, baby. If you can see me and hear me, I want you to know that I never stopped looking for you and I won’t stop fighting until I find you, okay? You stay strong and mommy’s right here fighting for you. I love you.”

Police are still requesting help from the public in locating Harmony, Formella said in a statement. Anyone with information can call 603-203-6060, he said. Manchester police have also said a reward for information that helps find Harmony has also grown to $94,000 from local donations , WMUR-TV reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

These are the victims of the deadly Bronx fire

Investigators are trying to determine why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city's deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
City
Concord, NH
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Man injured in San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A shooting in downtown San Francisco left a 34-year-old man injured late Monday night, according to police. The shooting was reported at about 10:50 p.m. in the 400 block of O’Farrell Street. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. No […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose pedestrian killed in crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian died at the hospital Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in San Jose. The report of the crash came in around 5:45 a.m., according to the San Jose Police Department. Police were investigating in the area of Curtner Ave and Canoas Garden. Officers said the pedestrian died […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Home#Welfare Fraud#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy