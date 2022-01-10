ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Draymond Green's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Draymond Green was in the starting lineup on Sunday night, but due to left calf tightness during warmups, he will not play in the game. He committed an intentional foul, and exited immediately after the game started.

Draymond Green was in the starting lineup on Sunday night, but will not actually play in the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in San Francisco.

According to the Golden State Warriors (see tweet below), Green had left calf tightness during warmups.

Green still wanted to be in the starting lineup to honor Klay Thompson, the Warriors said.

As soon as the game began Green committed an intentional foul and exited the game, and will not return.

Thompson was in the starting lineup and made his season debut, and is playing in his first game in over two seasons.

The last game that he had played was in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Coming into the game, the Warriors are 29-9 in 38 games, and they are the second seed in the Western Conference.

