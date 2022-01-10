Hog Hoops Report: Reacting to early conference play performance

After losing John Metchie in the SEC championship win over Georgia, Alabama's other 1,000-yard wide receiver, Jameson Williams, went down in the first half of Monday night's national championship loss to the Bulldogs. The injury, which Nick Saban speculated was a torn ACL after the game, took away Bryce Young's top weapon, which proved to be massive as the defensive slugfest turned into a bit of a shootout in the fourth quarter.

