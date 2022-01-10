Hog Hoops Report: Reacting to early conference play performance

In the first half of this year’s national championship game, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with a knee injury. He managed to walk to the locker room under his own power. Shortly after the second half started, ESPN’s Holly Rowe had an update on Williams’ status. Alabama...
Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of Monday’s national championship game against Georgia. After hauling in a Bryce Young pass for a huge gain, Williams tried to get past a Bulldogs defender. He lost his footing and crumbled to the ground, immediately grabbing at his left knee.
After losing John Metchie in the SEC championship win over Georgia, Alabama's other 1,000-yard wide receiver, Jameson Williams, went down in the first half of Monday night's national championship loss to the Bulldogs. The injury, which Nick Saban speculated was a torn ACL after the game, took away Bryce Young's top weapon, which proved to be massive as the defensive slugfest turned into a bit of a shootout in the fourth quarter.
Texas Tech ended no. 1 Baylor's nation-best winning streak at 21 games in Waco in what seemed like a home game late for the Red Raiders. Live on ESPN2 there were highly audible "Raider! Power!" chants, at other times, when Texas Tech was on defense, chants of "DE-FENSE" echoed in Baylor's arena.
Former UNC basketball head coach Roy Williams is headed back to Allen Fieldhouse to watch a game for the first time in nearly two decades. Former University of North Carolina head coach Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, will be back in Lawrence, Kansas on Tuesday night to watch his former team, the Kansas Jayhawks, take on the Iowa State Cyclones in a matchup of top-15 Big 12 programs.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis honored one of its own Monday night. East High School standout and basketball star James Wiseman was in town for a very special ceremony. The school retired the star center’s jersey. Crowds packed the gymnasium just to witness history. Wiseman was number 32 when...
Comments / 0