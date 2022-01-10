Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID-19, recovering at home

President Joe Biden is set to meet with Senate Democrats at the Capitol on Thursday, a visit intended to deliver a jolt to the party's long-stalled push for voting and elections legislation. Biden is expected to discus potential changes to Senate rules that will be needed to overcome repeated Republican filibusters that have blocked the measures, according to a senior Democratic aide who was familiar with the private meeting and granted anonymity to discuss the visit. It comes as Democrats are hurtling toward a planned vote on a rules overhaul, despite a lack of consensus within their own party...

