ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch this cringe David Bowie tribute starring Zendaya and Willow Smith

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when we were all finally recovering from that celebrity-filled ‘Imagine’ video from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, along comes this David Bowie tribute. To mark what would have been the chameleonic singer’s 75th birthday on Saturday, January 8th, W Magazine decided the best way to do this was reshare...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Lulu, Singer and Co-Star of ‘To Sir With Love,’ Remembers Sidney Poitier, and Working With David Bowie

The legendary Scottish singer Lulu has had a career that’s spanned six decades and is still, as she says, “smashing it onstage.” But she is most associated with a song and a film that she made when she was a teenager: the 1967 Sidney Poitier-starring classic “To Sir, With Love.” The film depicted Poitier as a British Guyanese teacher at a tough East London school and the ensuing racial issues, and featured Lulu not just as a student in his class but also singing the title song to him in a pivotal scene at the end. Though just 18 at the...
Us Weekly

Iman Shares Sweet Birthday Tributes to Late David Bowie 6 Years After His Death: ‘Forever’

Honoring his memory. Six years after rockstar David Bowie died, wife Iman is paying tribute and remembering his legacy. “January 8th Eternal Memories #BowieForever,” the supermodel, 66, captioned a throwback photo of the couple embracing — who wed in 1999 — via Instagram on Saturday, January 8. She also shared the snap via her Instagram Story at the time.
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

9 Essential Life Lessons We’ve Learned From Willow Smith

Recently named one of the most influential people in the world by TIME, 21-year-old Willow Smith is the poster girl for showing up as yourself in this “too-cool” era that we live in. Smith’s candidness is inspiring both on and off the screen. The multifaceted artist shared...
MENTAL HEALTH
wiltonbulletin.com

Celebrity Tribute to David Bowie's "Changes" Doesn't Go as Planned

Saturday would have been David Bowie’s 75th birthday, and it wasn’t surprising to see a host of tributes to the iconic singer and actor across the internet. But just because something has the best of intentions behind it doesn’t mean that it comes across as intended. Case in point: a star-studded rendition of Bowie’s “Changes,” assembled by W Magazine and posted to Instagram.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
David Bowie
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Will Ferrell
KXLY

Willow Smith: Society is too restrictive

Willow Smith thinks societal attitudes are too restrictive. The 21-year-old star – who is the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith – believes that differences of opinion and a little bit of conflict can actually be a good thing. She reflected: “When that happens it’s exciting...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Noel Gallagher cover David Bowie’s ‘Valentine’s Day’

Noel Gallagher has covered David Bowie’s ‘Valentine’s Day’ as part of a special livestream to celebrate what would have been Bowie’s birthday. The online celebration marked the rock icon’s 75th birthday and was broadcast yesterday (January 8). As well as Gallagher, it featured the...
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Celebrate David Bowie’s Birthday

Following the holidays, David Bowie’s birthday is seen as a continuation of celebration and reverence for fans. Los Angeles has been marking the date (Jan. 8) in a big way before and especially since his death in 2016. Of course, with the Omicron variant spreading so rapidly in L.A., outdoor spaces (or venues that have them) seem to be the best bets. Here are two good glam-bams:
LOS ANGELES, CA
treblezine.com

David Bowie’s catalog sold for $250 million

A number of prominent rock artists have recently sold their catalogs to publishing companies for millions of dollars, including Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen. Now, the estate of David Bowie, who died six years ago on January 8, has sold his catalog to Warner Chappell Music. According to a report...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#W Magazine#Euphoria#The Classic Rock Observer
goombastomp.com

Remembering David Bowie, The Actor

David Bowie’s death came as a shock to many. I had awoken during a night of restless sleep and decided to put on Bowie’s newest album as I tried to fall back asleep. Before I had drifted off again there was an alert on my phone, a rarity that late at night. It was difficult to believe that David Bowie could be dead, so soon after releasing a new album, but the announcement of his death felt even stranger, coming at the moment of my personal connection with his music. There will be no more music from Bowie, but his connection to the arts extends beyond his music. In fact, beyond being a trailblazing musician, Bowie was also an accomplished actor. That part of his oeuvre was understandably subservient to his music but was nonetheless underrecognized.
CELEBRITIES
JamBase

SiriusXM Announces Limited-Run David Bowie Channel

SiriusXM will launch the limited-run David Bowie Channel starting tomorrow, January 4 and continuing through January 18 on Channel 104. The pop-up station, which comes in honor of the late music icon’s 75th birthday on January 8, can also be heard all month long on the SXM app. The...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Times Union

Movie Quiz: David Bowie, Film Oddity

The late, great David Bowie would have turned 75 this Saturday had he not succumbed to liver cancer six years ago this coming Monday. And while the iconic singer and musician spent decades earning his reputation as, to quote Rolling Stone magazine, “the greatest rock star ever,” his professional acting career as a child predates his musical success.
MOVIES
FOXBusiness

Warner buys David Bowie's music catalog

The extensive music catalog of David Bowie, stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to Warner Chappell Music. More than 400 songs, among them "Space Oddity," "Ziggy Stardust," "Fame," "Rebel Rebel" and "Let’s Dance" on 26 Bowie studio albums released during his lifetime, a posthumous studio album release, "Toy," two studio albums from Tin Machine, as well as tracks released as singles from soundtracks and other projects, are included.
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Fans pay tribute to David Bowie on late singer’s 75th birthday

Fans have been flocking to social media to pay tribute to David Bowie on what would have been the legendary singer’s 75th birthday. The highly influential musician, who died following an 18-month battle with cancer in 2016, was born David Robert Jones on January 8, 1947, in Brixton, London.
THEATER & DANCE
TheDailyBeast

David Bowie’s Estate Sells Off Star’s Songwriting Catalog to Warner

Ziggy played guitar—and now, Warner’s music publishing division owns proof of that. Following months of negotiations, Warner Chappell Music announced Monday that it had purchased the entirety of David Bowie’s songwriting catalog for upward of $250 million. The division inked the deal with Bowie’s estate late last month, Warner Chappell said in a statement, adding a formidable compendium of more than 400 songs from 26 albums to its stable. The deal encompasses material from as early as 1967, the year of Bowie’s self-titled debut album, to as late as 2016, when the singer released Blackstar just two days before his death from liver cancer at age 69. His posthumous album Toy, which will be rereleased on Friday, is also included in the transaction. Bowie is just the latest musician to have his whole catalog picked up. Most recently, Bruce Springsteen sold his to Sony Music for a staggering $500 million. Bowie, however, broke new ground in the field of artist rights in 2007 when he sold so-called Bowie bonds backed by the revenue from his recordings and performances over the decade that followed.
ENTERTAINMENT
Kerrang

Reach For The Stars: 10 must-listen covers of David Bowie songs

The simple fact is that your favourite band were influenced in some way by David Bowie. Of course, we have no way of knowing who that band is, and that band may not even know themselves, but nonetheless the statement holds emphatically true. Whether it’s glam rock, punk, goth, industrial or metal, the man born David Robert Jones on January 8, 1947 had a hand in shaping everyone’s sound.
MUSIC
E! News

Celebrating Style Icon David Bowie

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. David Bowie was a style rebel ahead of...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy