An Abilene man was arrested after he allegedly was seen on surveillance video stealing items from his place of employment on 43 different occasions. An officer was sent to Tractor Supply, 3120 Riffel Drive, on Tuesday for the report of an employee theft. The officer was told that on Dec. 31, the manager saw an employee loading items on a forklift and placing them in the bed of the employee's pickup, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.

SALINA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO