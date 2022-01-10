ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Active vs. Lakers

 3 days ago

Bane (quad) will be available for Sunday's game against the Lakers. All three...

“Pretty Gusty!”-Skip Bayless on LeBron James after his argument with Desmond Bane during Lakers vs Grizzlies showdown

The Los Angeles Lakers are still struggling to maintain their consecutive winning streaks. After four back-to-back wins, on Sunday they lost their first game against Memphis Grizzlies. Although LeBron James carried on his one-man show in this game too because of lack of support from his fellow team players the result on the scoreboard was not adequate.
Fantasy basketball trade index: Desmond Bane continues to impress for surging Grizzlies

We all agree Memphis Grizzlies PG Ja Morant is a terrific player, one of the emerging stars of the league, but he needs someone else in the offense to be a reliable scorer as well. PF/C Jaren Jackson Jr. is certainly doing his job as an all-around talent and rim protector, but his scoring is a bit inconsistent. C Steven Adams handles the rebounds. SG/SF Dillon Brooks was the 20-PPG option for a while, but now he is down for at least a month with a sprained ankle.
Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
This Lakers-Raptors Trade Is Focused On Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers got off to a rough start this NBA season. While they’ve managed to turn things around to some degree, they are still hovering around .500. People have been quick to place blame on some of the team’s main players. LeBron James has been phenomenal,...
Rajon Rondo Takes Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook After Joining The Cavaliers: "Out There With Teammates That Care And Want To Win, Just Playing Hard."

Rajon Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers did not last long at all. Rondo was brought back during the offseason after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, who received Rondo in a trade package from the Clippers. Rondo decided to sign once again with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the hopes to recreate their 2019-20 NBA championship season, a campaign he played a big part in.
Revolving door: Cam Johnson OUT, Landry Shamet probable to return for Suns

As the Suns go to Canada to face a team that thrives in four-wing lineups, they will be short-handed once again. The Phoenix Suns announced on Monday that Cameron Johnson, who had impressively stepped up into a starring role recently, will miss Tuesday’s game (and possibly much more) with an ankle sprain suffered in the closing minutes of Saturday’s loss to the Heat.
Bulls Writer Says Michael Jordan Was A Shark And He Knew Scottie Pippen Wanted To Be Equal To Him: "And Then Pippen Would Go Sort Of Crawling Back To Horace Grant And The Guys Because He Wasn’t Accepted Like He Wanted To Be."

Michael Jordan was famously tough with his teammates in his single-minded quest to win as many NBA championships as he could. Through both of the three-peats in Jordan's career, his main co-star was always Scottie Pippen. Pippen's elite defense and playmaking ability allowed him to complement Jordan perfectly in those legendary Chicago Bulls teams.
“It was just a spectacular play. Salute!”- LeBron James praises JA Morant for his Chase-down block in Lakers vs Grizzlies

The first quarter wasn’t even over and Ja Morant already gave the whole Los Angeles crowd the biggest highlight of Lakers vs Grizzlies. The Memphis Grizzlies ended their two-game road trip to West Coast on Sunday after they took on the LA Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. The Grizzlies have surprised the entire league with their stellar performance on court this season. They are currently 27-14 in the league and 4th in the Western Conference just following up some of the biggest teams this season.
NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson sticking with Pacers, DeMarcus Cousins to Nuggets on 10-day, per reports

In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
