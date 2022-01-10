Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Active vs. Lakers

We all agree Memphis Grizzlies PG Ja Morant is a terrific player, one of the emerging stars of the league, but he needs someone else in the offense to be a reliable scorer as well. PF/C Jaren Jackson Jr. is certainly doing his job as an all-around talent and rim protector, but his scoring is a bit inconsistent. C Steven Adams handles the rebounds. SG/SF Dillon Brooks was the 20-PPG option for a while, but now he is down for at least a month with a sprained ankle.

