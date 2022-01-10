ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Available Sunday

Morant (thigh) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers. Morant sat...

Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
Ja Morant
#Lakers #Clippers
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Raptors Trade Is Focused On Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers got off to a rough start this NBA season. While they’ve managed to turn things around to some degree, they are still hovering around .500. People have been quick to place blame on some of the team’s main players. LeBron James has been phenomenal,...
firstsportz.com

“It was just a spectacular play. Salute!”- LeBron James praises JA Morant for his Chase-down block in Lakers vs Grizzlies

The first quarter wasn’t even over and Ja Morant already gave the whole Los Angeles crowd the biggest highlight of Lakers vs Grizzlies. The Memphis Grizzlies ended their two-game road trip to West Coast on Sunday after they took on the LA Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. The Grizzlies have surprised the entire league with their stellar performance on court this season. They are currently 27-14 in the league and 4th in the Western Conference just following up some of the biggest teams this season.
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers
Memphis Grizzlies
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson sticking with Pacers, DeMarcus Cousins to Nuggets on 10-day, per reports

In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBC Sports

Daryl Morey reportedly trying to move Tobias Harris too?

With the NBA trade deadline closing in, rumor season is really starting to heat up. First it was the Cavaliers as a sleeper team in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. Then it was the Hawks entering the fray. And now it sounds like Daryl Morey is trying to make the...
