It wasn’t quite Black Tuesday but the Alabama pipeline into the transfer portal unclogged the day after the CFP championship game. Five players -- two of whom started games last season -- put their name in the database with the hope of finding a new home for 2022. They join a group of four former teammates who entered and exited elsewhere before the season ended in a process that sent two highly regarded players into Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO