Bryan Harsin’s first season at Auburn ended not with a bang, but with a fizzle. After a 6-2 start to the season, Auburn finished the 2021 campaign on a five-game losing streak to settle with its first sub-.500 record since the dreadful 2012 campaign. It wasn’t what Harsin had hoped for in terms of on-field results after taking over the program in December 2020.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO