ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Golden Globes: ‘The Power Of The Dog’, ‘West Side Story’, ‘Succession’ Lead Way – Complete Winners List

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbcl1_0dhBGSds00

UPDATED with full winners list: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is revealing winners of its 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in a private ceremony at the Beverly Hilton. The pared-down event, which kicked off at 6 p.m. PT, will not be televised or even livestreamed this year as the HFPA continues to enact reforms stemming from revelations of longtime diversity and organizational shortfalls within the group made up of journalists covering Hollywood for outlets around the world.

In film, the group tonight named Netflix’s The Power of the Dog its Best Motion Picture – Drama and 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story its Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, with both films scoring three wins apiece. In TV, HBO’s Succession won best drama among its leading three wins, while HBO/HBO Max’s Hacks took best musical or comedy trophy. Aside from those four titles, no other won more than one award.

No celebrity presenters or nominees were involved in this year’s event, which had no red carpet and put the focus on the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts; individuals from organizations who have received donations from the group announced the nominees and winners. Otherwise, the only attendees were HFPA executives and members, the latter a growing group after HFPA’s ranks were expanded as part of reforms targeting ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance and more.

Still, NBC said it would not televise this year’s awards show, studios and streamers have been reluctant to participate, and major PR firms remain mostly in boycott mode as the HFPA continues to course-correct.

As for winners tonight, on the film side, West Side Story and The Power of the Dog won three apiece, with West Side netting individual wins for Rachel Zegler (Lead Actress – Musical or Comedy) and Ariana DeBose (Supporting Actress), and Power of the Dog for Jane Campion’s directing and Kodi Smit-McPhee in Supporting Actor.

Will Smith and Nicole Kidman scored the Lead Actor – Drama and Lead Actress – Drama wins for King Richard and Being the Ricardos , respectively, while Andrew Garfield won the Lead Actor – Musical or Comedy category for Tick, Tick…Boom! Disney’s Encanto in Animated Film and Japan’s Drive My Car in Non-English Language were also winners.

In TV, Succession had three wins including the marquee one, with Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook also scoring nods. HBO/HBO Max’s Hacks won two with Jean Smart as Best Actress; Jason Sudeikis took Best Actor for Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso . Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad was named Best Limited Series, while Mj Rodriguez won Best Actress for Pose and O Yeong-Su won Supporting Actor for Netflix’s Squid Game.

As for the actual nominations , the HFPA dropped all submission requirements for this year’s Globes, with a similarly flash-less noms reveal in December resulting in Belfast from Focus Features and The Power of the Dog leading nominations with seven apiece on the film side, where Netflix scored a leading 17 noms. West Side Story tonight won in three of its four categories, while Belfast won once for Kenneth Branagh’s screenplay.

HBO/HBO Max topped the TV side with 10 noms, including a leading five for Succession .

Here’s the full list of winners:

MOTION PICTURES

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

The Power of the Dog
Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Nicole Kidman
Being the Ricardos

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Will Smith
King Richard

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

West Side Story
20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Rachel Zegler
West Side Story

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Andrew Garfield
Tick, Tick…Boom!

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Encanto
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (FORMERLY FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

Drive My Car (Japan)
Janus Films

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Ariana DeBose
West Side Story

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Kodi Smit-McPhee
The Power of the Dog

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Jane Campion
The Power of the Dog

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Kenneth Branagh
Belfast

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Hans Zimmer
Dune

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“No Time to Die” — No Time to Die
Music by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

TELEVISION

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Succession
HBO/HBO Max

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Mj Rodriguez
Pose

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Jeremy Strong
Succession

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Hacks
HBO/HBO Max

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jean Smart
Hacks

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jason Sudeikis
Ted Lasso

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Underground Railroad
Amazon Prime Video

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kate Winslet
Mare of Easttown

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael Keaton
Dopesick

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Sarah Snook
Succession

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

O Yeong-Su
Squid Game

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Notes On The Season: Daniel Craig, Amy Pascal On Bond, Spidey And Oscar; Branagh And Campion Out At WGA

A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit. This week, interviews with Amy Pascal, Daniel Craig and Cary Joji Fukunaga on finding elusive Oscar love for the two buzziest blockbusters of the year, plus why Oscar screenplay frontrunners aren’t eligible for the WGA Awards, and why March is becoming the equivalent of a pileup on the 405 — awards-wise that is. COVID CHASES OUT AWARDS SHOWS BUT WE’LL ALWAYS HAVE THOSE GLOBES This week it has been a rush to the exit for any awards show previously scheduled in January and February. The only ones staying put so far are the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘SNL’: Kate McKinnon Crashes Ariana DeBose’s Opening Monologue For Performance Of ‘West Side Story’ Medley

Ariana DeBose tonight made her first appearance as host of Saturday Night Live, talking in her opening monologue about her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story, which recently netted her a Golden Globe. “Now, not many people know this, but West Side Story is actually based on another classic tale of star-crossed lovers,” the actress joked. “90 Day Fiancé.” In any case, she said, she’s pleased to be on the show to represent not only the Latino community, but also that of Broadway. “Obviously, Broadway has been through a lot these past couple of years, but we...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Sarah Snook
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Andrew Garfield
The Independent

Golden Globes: The full list of winners from 2022 ceremony – live updates

The Golden Globes are going ahead despite being pulled by NBC following a controversy surrounding voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).Last year, the organisation’s voting membership faced a Hollywood boycott after it was revealed there were no Black members.Many studios and notable figures openly criticised the HFPA, with Tom Cruise going so far as to return his three awards. Ultimately, NBC dropped the ceremony, meaning the 2022 edition will not being televised or streamed online. This year’s nominees won’t be in attendance.The HFPA will be announcing each winner as the ceremony takes place from 1am GMT – you...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Golden Globes boycott: Why is the ceremony so controversial?

This year’s Golden Globes ceremony is going to look very different – and for once, that has nothing to do with the pandemic.The 2022 awards are going ahead without any big stars in attendance to present or collect the prizes and there will be no television broadcast, after a Hollywood boycott over its diversity and ethics scandal.The Golden Globes’s parent organisation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), has been embroiled in controversy since February last year, when a Los Angeles Times exposé accused it of a lack of diversity in its voting membership – at the time, it did...
NAACP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#West Side#West Side Story#Hfpa#Hbo Max#Nbc
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
The Independent

SAG awards: Kristen Stewart, Alana Haim, Leonardo DiCaprio and the other big snubs on nomination night

Kristen Stewart, Alana Haim, and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the actors who didn’t receive Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award nominations despite acclaimed performances last year. The full list of nominees for the 28th SAG Awards was unveiled by Tick, tick...BOOM! actor Vanessa Hudgens and Dopesick star Rosario Dawson during an Instagram Live on Wednesday (12 January). Across film categories, The Power of the Dog, House of Gucci, Belfast, CODA, King Richard, and Being The Ricardos earned the most nominations. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog won its cast members acting nominations,...
CELEBRITIES
kxel.com

Golden Globe Awards 2022: The complete winners list

Sunday’s 79th annual Golden Globe Awards looked a lot different this year, that’s because it wasn’t televised or streamed, nor did it have a red carpet or an audience. The reason? In February of last year, a Los Angeles Times exposé revealed the HFPA hadn’t included a Black member in 20 years. Following the controversy — and the ouster of one of its heads over racially insensitive emails — Hollywood shunned the organization. The HFPA’s longtime broadcast partner NBC later said it wouldn’t carry the show and it’s been reported that the organization was having a hard time booking celebrity presenters.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

From ‘Spencer’ to ‘King Richard,’ Directors Dust Off the Past to Reveal Fresh Narratives

We live in a golden age of historical fiction, from Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” adapted for television by Barry Jenkins, to Mark Sullivan’s bestseller “Beneath a Scarlet Sky,” in development by Pascal Pictures, to Hilary Mantel’s novel “Wolf Hall,” adapted into a BAFTA-winning BBC limited series as well as a Broadway and West End hit. That trend embraces Hollywood biopics and fact-based movies, always Oscar favorites, as directors turn to the past to sift clues and comprehend the human condition. As we consider the director contenders, whether they’ve spun stories of individuals or events, they’re refracting the past to reveal...
MOVIES
Variety

Rachel Zegler on ‘West Side Story’ Oscar Buzz, ‘Shazam 2’ and White Latina Privilege

Rachel Zegler saw the first cut of “West Side Story” in September 2021, along with co-stars Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and Mike Faist. When director Steven Spielberg surprised them by showing up at the end of the credits, he was met with tears and gratitude. The latest episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast features 20-year-old Zegler, whose career is taking off. The rising star discusses white Latina privilege, the Oscar buzz that she’s been receiving for her performance and her upcoming roles in the superhero sequel “Shazam 2” and Disney’s live action version of “Snow White.” Listen below! Discovered by...
MOVIES
Variety

How Familiar Faces in Oscar Races May Put Squeeze on Rookies

The writing and directing races are being dominated by familiar faces, which can break some records in Oscar’s history. Suppose the Variety awards circuit Oscar predictions charts are to be believed. In that case, eight of the top 12 candidates for director are former nominees and winners, leaving little room for first-timers, such as Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”), Siân Heder (“CODA”) and Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”). If the Oscar nominees consisted of all former hopefuls, it would be the first time in 71 years that this would occur in the category. The 1950 lineup...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared via pre-recorded video at private Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis was seemingly the only celebrity to appear digitally at Sunday's (09.01.22) Golden Globes. The 2022 event took place behind closed doors with no celebrities at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, after The Hollywood Foreign Press Association came under fire for the lack of black representation among its members.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Times

Will Smith 'Freaking Out' Over Ex Sheree Zampino's Potential Revelations On 'RHOBH'

Hollywood houses some of the most popular longest-lasting marriages today. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of them who have this kind of relationship. But, this is not the "Bad Boys" star's first marriage as he was first tied to Sheree Zampino. Although their romantic tie ended about three decades ago, rumors involving them continue to develop in recent times.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ariana DeBose on Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ and Queer Readings of ‘West Side Story’

After a decade of working hard on Broadway, Ariana DeBose is enjoying her time in the limelight. Tonight, she hosts “Saturday Night Live,” a major accomplishment for a newly famous actor. For playing Anita in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of “West Side Story,” the 30-year-old took home the Golden Globe for supporting actress on Sunday. She is also nominated for a Critics’ Choice and Screen Actors Guild Award, and looks to have a good shot at this year’s Oscars. “It’s wild! Because I have been working [for a long time]. This experience makes me feel as if I’ve been hiding away on...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy