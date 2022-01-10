ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Police investigating a shooting in Troy

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6dGZ_0dhBEH6h00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The City of Troy Police Department is investigating a report of a shooting that happened around 8:15 p.m., on Fifth Avenue and Rensselear Street. Police say a man was discovered with a gunshot wound.

Albany Police recover handgun during traffic stop

According to police, they responded to an address on the 2000-block of Fifth Avenue, where the man had sustained a gunshot wound. The man has been transported to Albany Medical Center to be treated for his injury. The man is currently in stable condition.

Patrol officers, evidence technicians, and detectives responded to the scene. There are no individuals currently in custody.

Teen hospitalized with gunshot wound in Albany

The scene is secure, and there is no reason to believe this is an ongoing threat to the community. Troy Police does not believe this is a random incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Call Troy Police Detectives at (518) 270-4421 with any information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Troy, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Sports
Albany, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Man charged with trafficking heroin, fentanyl in Saratoga County

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Waterford man has been arrested after an investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga County. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Waterford Police Department arrested Donovan Banks, 22, on January 7. Police said Banks was distributing quantities of heroin and fentanyl in Saratoga County. An arrest warrant was […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

White gets life sentence for 2017 Lansingburgh murders

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — James White was sentenced to life in prison at the Rensselaer County Courthouse on Wednesday for murdering two women and two children in Lansingburgh in December 2017. White, who represented himself at trial, was disruptive and defiant, refusing to take responsibility for the murders of Brandi Mells, Shanta Myers, Shanice Myers, […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Albany Medical Center#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

2-year-old among remaining Bronx fire victims identified

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The remaining victims of the 17 people killed in a Bronx high-rise fire on Sunday were identified early Wednesday. They included a 2-year-old boy, the youngest victim. Eight children were among those killed after a malfunctioning space heater sparked the apartment fire on the third floor of the 19-story building on […]
BRONX, NY
NEWS10 ABC

These are the victims of the deadly Bronx fire

Investigators are trying to determine why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city's deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
BRONX, NY
NEWS10 ABC

State police clarify pistol permit recertification dates

NEW YORK, (WETM) — According to New York State Police, an individual must recertify pistol permits in New York every five years on the date of their initial recertification date. They say the issued the clarification in the response to misinformation. Incorrect information was reportedly circulating, telling gun owners that pistol permit recertification would be […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy