Police investigating a shooting in Troy

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The City of Troy Police Department is investigating a report of a shooting that happened around 8:15 p.m., on Fifth Avenue and Rensselear Street. Police say a man was discovered with a gunshot wound.

According to police, they responded to an address on the 2000-block of Fifth Avenue, where the man had sustained a gunshot wound. The man has been transported to Albany Medical Center to be treated for his injury. The man is currently in stable condition.

Patrol officers, evidence technicians, and detectives responded to the scene. There are no individuals currently in custody.

The scene is secure, and there is no reason to believe this is an ongoing threat to the community. Troy Police does not believe this is a random incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Call Troy Police Detectives at (518) 270-4421 with any information.

