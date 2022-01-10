ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Baby Storytime

medina.lib.oh.us
 3 days ago

Babies up to 24 months and their caregivers are invited for a program of books,...

medina.lib.oh.us

medina.lib.oh.us

VIRTUAL -- Family Storytime

Join MCDL staff for books, rhymes, songs and fingerplays! All children and their caregivers are welcome. Register your household only once. After registering you will receive an email containing the Zoom details. A staff member will monitor the Zoom event to ensure safety.
Fredericksburg Standard

Baby Boom

Finding out she was pregnant and knowing having a child during the COVID-19 pandemic would be a unique experience, Cammie Olfers wanted to unite other expecting women. Olfers, 36, found out she was pregnant with her first child in October of 2020, and soon, she learned many of her friends were also pregnant. This inspired her to plan a photoshoot documenting all of their stories.
medina.lib.oh.us

Kindermusik

Move and groove in this music and movement class presented by Royalton Music Center. Siblings are welcome to attend. Bring socks. Please register all participants, including grownups. As a reminder, the CDC recommends wearing masks while our county is classified as high incidence for COVID-19. We greatly encourage patrons ages...
thehinsdalean.com

One happy baby!

This is the photo that earned 6-month-old Cormac Real the title of Hinsdale's happiest baby for 2021. His photo appears on the cover of today's issue, and his family is profiled in the 60 Seconds feature on Page 9. Let's hope 2022 has smiles in store for all.
medina.lib.oh.us

Knitting and Crochet Circle

Stop in between 10 am and noon to share knitting and crocheting tips. Beginners are welcome for informal instruction. Group donates items to the Warm Up Medina County initiative. As a reminder, the CDC recommends wearing masks while our county is classified as high incidence for COVID-19. We greatly encourage...
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
foxla.com

Why are so many who are fully vaccinated getting COVID lately?

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?. A couple of factors are at play, starting with the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant. Omicron is more likely to infect people, even if it doesn’t make them very sick, and its surge coincided with the holiday travel season in many places.
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
