The New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge on Tuesday night, the team announced. “Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” Giants team president John Mara said in a statement. “We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO