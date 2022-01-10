‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Lorenzo Wastes No Time Taking Power Back In The Tejada Household

P ower Book II: Ghost’s mid-season finale saw Riq land in prison after being framed by Cane. Monet came home to a huge surprise, learning Lorenzo is out of jail thanks to Diana, and that’s where things pick right back up with a heavy dose of double-crossing.

Monet Is No Longer In Control & Cane Gets Demoted

W elp, it was fun while it lasted, but now that Lorenzo is home, Monet is no longer in charge. The Tejada clan wastes no time celebrating his freedom throwing the family’s patriarch a house party. While the kids and Lorenzo’s friends are excited to see their papi home, Monet is still shocked that the man she thought would be locked away forever is back. Lorenzo’s return also throws a huge monkey wrench in her plans to rekindle the flame with her old boo and Zeke’s father, Mecca.

What pisses Monet off even more, is that she found out the money that Diana stole from her was used to get Lorenzo out of prison. Lorenzo makes it abundantly clear as he praises his daughter for her efforts. Monet is not the only person who sees things change quickly. The Tejada pecking order is also evolving for the kids too. Lorenzo makes it clear who he wants to take over the family business, and it’s none other than Drew, much to the dismay of Cane.

Cane is not alone in his anger about that decision. Monet is also confused and feels Drew isn’t ready, mainly because of his down-low behavior. Lorenzo doesn’t care and reveals to Monet that he knows about his son’s sexual preference cause he spied how Drew was looking at his undercover boo-thang at the party before Monet pressed him and told him to leave.

Despite not wanting to be in the family business, especially after he got shot, Drew seems too down to do what his dad asks and is embracing the fact that he would be his father’s successor. Drew pitches an idea for how Lorenzo should exert his strength, letting the streets know he’s back. Lorenzo disagrees with Drew’s plan at first, but eventually, he decides to go with Drew’s course of action, which doesn’t sit too well with Cane.

As for Diana, Lorenzo clarifies to Monet that he wants her to go to college and stay away from the drug game. Now, if you remember, Monet was not big on her daughter furthering her education, especially at Stansfield, because she felt Diana just wanted to go there to be close to Riq. Monet also is not feeling Diana for stealing the money she had to kill someone to obtain. Monet chokes her daughter one good time to let her know she is still her momma and is in charge. Diana is on some new energy and no longer fears her mother like she used to.

Diana eventually has a conversation about Monet with her father and how she has been moving. Lorenzo doesn’t believe his wife is being shady towards him despite the warning from his daughter. Lorenzo also reveals that he and Monet will be paying her tuition to go to college. Diana isn’t too happy to learn that her parents’ school in mind is St. John’s University. Diana expresses her disappointment in the decision because she wants to go to Stansfield, and at the fact, he sided with her mother when it came to that choice.

Oh well.

Lorenzo is also thinking about the business, he might not want Cane to pick up the slack if and when he retires, but he wants his son to tell him who his new connect is. Cane is reluctant, but he takes the revelation to Mecca, who initially doesn’t want to meet with Lorenzo but changes his mind after he gets dumped again by Monet.

Mecca will probably use this opportunity to size up the competition and cause some drama because he still wants that old thing back and see his son Zeke, who has no clue that Auntie Monet is his momma. We also learned in this episode that Lorenzo never met Zeke until now when Zeke and his new hairdo showed up at the house party.

It’s getting messy and spicy in these Power streets.

Lauren & Professor Milgram Bump Heads

P rofessor Milgram is trying to stay out of the thick of it, but Riq’s arrest, which she thought would be the end of the situation, will continue to make things worse for her. Lauren is going through it after seeing her boo doing a perp walk on campus ground.

Lauren immediately goes to Milgram to express her frustration because she was under the impression that Riq was not the investigation’s target and believed him after their conversations on the matter. Professor Milgram basically tells Lauren to move on because Riq is a cop killer, and she thinks he will be going away for a long time, but Lauren is not trying to hear that.

Following a conversation with Riq, Lauren is now very aware of her problematic relationship with Zeke. Before Riq kicked Lauren to the curb for not having his back, he told Lauren about their professor smashing old bonehead and it being her motivation to keep her name out of the mess, which she is doing a terrible job of doing.

Failing to get the answers she wants from Milgram, Lauren decides to speak with the lead district attorney on the case. That conversation goes nowhere either, with her telling Lauren she will have to testify because she signed an agreement. Lauren storms out of the office with Proctor showing up at the exact moment to snoop and listen in on the conversation, grabbing nuggets he will get more than likely share with his partner Maclean.

It’s not looking good for Lauren right now.

Riq Catches A Break With The Help of Councilman Tate & MacLean

F inally, it’s also not looking good for our favorite up-and-coming drug dealer. Riq is down bad and is cooped up in a cell, just like his daddy foresaw. Luckily for Riq, like his late father, he has an excellent and very expensive attorney on the job in MacLean, and we have to say Cliff “Method Man” Smtih is doing a fantastic job playing the character. Like JAY-Z rapped on “Never Change,” “Chains is cool to cop, but more important is lawyer fees,” and Jigga couldn’t be more right.

The prosecution argues that due to Riq’s “violent nature” and his access to money due to his drug dealing, he shouldn’t get bail, and the judge agrees with the prosecution. Following the L they suffered in the court, MacLean presents some options to Riq. He suggests they could get an appellant judge to reverse the decision, but that will require some powerful influence. That’s where Rashard Tate comes in. Back in his cell, it’s just Riq, his thoughts, and the ghost of Kanan Stark giving him advice while he’s trying to figure out he even got in his current predicament in the first place. After basically going through a list of every person involved with himself, imaginary Kanan helps Riq figure out that Monet is pulling Cane strings and that it’s the ones close to him who he should keep a close eye on.

On the outside, Monet approaches MacLean with an offer he can’t refuse. After she gets a call from Lorenzo telling her, he knows about Cane pinning Ramirez’s body on Riq and warning her this could come back to haunt the family. Monet quickly decides to speak with the attorney. She offers him $250K to share any information he learns. Using his negotiating skills, MacLean gets her to agree to pay him $500K for the info she needs about the case.

Monet runs home to break the bad news to Cane and ask her soldier why did he plant the badge on Riq? She reveals to Cane that she made a deal with MacLean, and they need money as soon as possible, but with Riq in jail, that means Course Correct is offline. Cane suggests they use Brayden because he has seen his capabilities and can control him. Monet is reluctant about the idea but does agree to meet him first to see if he is capable.

Back inside prison, Riq finally meets with Tate, who, like his father, “always felt his goofy ass would end up behind bars.” Tate feels Riq has not lived up to his end of the initial agreement they set up, BUT is convinced by Riq to help him out again, but warns Riq he better come through with that dirt he needs to get that seat. Tate does deliver because the new judge says Riq can go free on $1 million bail plus wear an ankle monitor.

After the decision, it’s a meeting of the minds, and we see that Saxe still doesn’t like Tariq and ponders why he didn’t think of his sister before killing a cop pissing MacLean off. MacLean makes Saxe promise never to ask Riq for a confession, and Saxe gives him his word.

But we all know how good that is.

Now a free man, Riq runs back to Stansfield, and he gets into it with Brayden, who he feels made some stupid decisions by working with Cane behind his back, and now he feels he can’t trust him. Brayden reveals he didn’t know what was going on but only worked with Cane because he wanted to help Riq get the money he needed. Brayden also reveals he helped Cane move Ramirez’s body and that he was sick, so Cane could have planted the badge then. The argument is intense, with Riq telling Brayden he is no longer a part of Course Correct.

Regardless, Brayden still meets with Monet and lies that he can still move weight around Stansfield even without Riq. He even admits to planting the badge, even though he didn’t do it. Monet isn’t sold on him but tells Cane to leave Brayden alone and focus on making money to pay Davis.

Riq feels he can no longer trust Brayden or Lauren, for that matter, so that only leaves one person left, Effie. Riq breaks down the entire situation to her. Effie convinces him that he needs Brayden and Monet to use them as a means to an end and get Yaz back.

Riq takes Effie’s advice and has another conversation with Brayden, and they squash their beef and decide to work together again. Effie is on the team now, and being that he has an ankle monitor, Riq informs Monet that Effie will be his point person. Riq also tells Monet to keep Cane on a leash if she wants to keep doing business, and she agrees to the stipulations.

While that is going on, Brayden heads home to get that yearbook containing the damaging information that Tate can use to get his political career back on track.

We catch back up with Riq, and he and Effie talk about the situation. She reveals that she is worried about Cane. Riq tells her he knows what he has to do but doesn’t want to kill Cane yet. He shows Effie the letter he got from his dad before burning it.

It looks like Riq got his groove back following his jail stint.

Photo: Starz / Power Book II: Ghost