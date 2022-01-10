ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bob Saget dead at 65, autopsy shows 'no evidence of drug use or foul play'

GMA
GMA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yjvgp_0dhAwmm900

Bob Saget died Sunday. He was 65.

The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties said Monday that a preliminary autopsy performed on the comedian and actor showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play."

"The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation, which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," the chief medical examiner said. "Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget's loved ones during this difficult time."

MORE: 'Full House' cast pays tribute to Bob Saget, America's beloved TV dad

Saget, who was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner in the sitcom "Full House," passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the tweet read. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Deputies arrived at the hotel just after 4 p.m., police said.

A police report released Monday revealed that Saget was found "unresponsive and not breathing" during a wellness check conducted after he failed to check out of his hotel room and his family was unable to reach him.

Saget was discovered "in a supine [face upward] position on his bed. His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen," according to the report. He was already "cold to the touch, yellow and clammy."

His wife, Kelly Rizzo, was called to notify her of her husband's death.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief," Rizzo said in a statement Monday. "I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers. When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

Saget, who just began his "I Don't Do Negative Tour," had been traveling across the country.

MORE: Bob Saget is taking on the coronavirus the Danny Tanner 'Full House' way

On Saturday night, he did a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, and early Sunday morning tweeted a photo of himself and wrote: "Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this s---. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022."

He shared the same message and image on Instagram .

"I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26," he added in his Instagram post caption. "I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3kup_0dhAwmm900
ABC Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images - PHOTO: A scene from "Full House."

Following the news of his death, his "Full House" cast released a joint statement on social media to honor their co-star and friend.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," they wrote in the statement. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."

MORE: 'Full House' cast pays tribute to Bob Saget, America's beloved TV dad

Actress Kat Dennings, who starred alongside Saget in the 2001 sitcom "Raising Dad," wrote on Twitter , "I just can't believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss."

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," Saget's longtime friend and "Full House" co-star John Stamos tweeted . "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Norman Lear also took to Twitter to honor his friend.

"Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny," Lear wrote. "And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more."

In December, following the death of Betty White , Saget paid tribute to the actress in an Instagram post and reflected briefly about his thoughts on death.

"She always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981," Saget wrote. "Well, if things work out by Betty's design -- in the afterlife, they are reunited. I don't know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this."

Saget will be remembered for his comedy, not just for his role on "Full House" and "Fuller House," but also for his appearances on "America's Funniest Home Videos" and "How I Met Your Mother," and for his standup and comedy specials.

Saget is survived by Rizzo and his three daughters from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Daughter Just Revealed His Last Words to Her—Here’s What He Texted Before His Death

Saying goodbye. Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter were just revealed in a text message she received right before his tragic death at the age of 65. Saget—who is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—was found dead on January 9, 2022, at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Deadline

Bob Saget’s Car Picked Up At LAX By John Mayer, Jeff Ross In Video Tribute To Their Fallen Friend

John Mayer and Jeff Ross remembered the late Bob Saget as they performed one final task for their friend – retrieving his car at Los Angeles International airport. The two posted an Instagram video Wednesday of their short road trip, which came three days after Saget’s unexpected death in Orlando at the Ritz-Carlton. He was 65. Saget was remembered as the pickup team tooled down the 405 Freeway on the way to the airport. “You know how effusive you have to be in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another, ‘He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen break silence following death of TV dad Bob Saget

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have paid a loving tribute to their TV dad Bob Saget, who passed away aged 65 on Sunday 9 January. Sharing a joint statement with Page Six, they said: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
ORLANDO, FL
HollywoodLife

Candace Cameron Bure Mourns TV Dad Bob Saget: ‘I Loved Him So Much’

Since the 80’s, Bob Saget played Candace Cameron Bure’s dad on not one, but two TV shows. Now, after his shocking passing, she’s saying good-bye. Are there even words? The shocking news came on Sunday January 9th that beloved TV actor, Bob Saget, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. As word spread, those who knew and loved hime best shared their insurmountable grief with fellow loved ones and fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ on the classic 90’s sitcom Full House and again in the reboot Fuller House, could barely contain her sadness.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Kat Dennings
Person
Norman Lear
Person
Allen Ludden
Person
Betty White
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foul Play#Orange#House#The Ritz Carlton#Ritz
Deadline

‘Full House’ Cast Including Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin & Series Creator Pay Tribute To Bob Saget: “One Of The Best”

UPDATED with additional cast: Full House cast members are remembering Bob Saget, their co-star and patriarch of the Tanner family, who has died at age 65. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle Tanner, the youngest member of the Tanner family, said in a statement released to Today. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.” Lori...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jodie Sweetin Recalls Favorite Memories With ‘Wonderful’ Bob Saget In Beautiful Tribute

For over four decades, Bob Saget was known as her TV dad. Now Jodie Sweetin is saying good-bye. The news rocked the TV: Bob Saget, best known for his roles on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday January 9 of unknown causes. The beloved TV actor was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. The news saddened all he knew and loved him, especially his TV daughter Jodie Sweetin.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Candace Cameron Bure Joins Friends & Family at Bob Saget’s House to Remember the TV Icon

“Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure was spotted yesterday in LA while arriving at late comedian and friend Bob Saget’s house to mourn the loss of the TV icon, who died Sunday in Florida. Saget was most known for playing her dad on the ’80s and ’90s family sitcom, “Full House.” He also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” For the ensemble, Bure opted for a wine-colored cardigan and a slouchy black T-shirt. She paired it with green khaki pants that unified the moment. She accessorized the outfit with a big rectangular red handbag. Bure wore on a pair of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Beautiful Daughters

The late TV and comedy icon had three daughters during his first marriage to Sherri Kramer. Find out everything you need to know about his three girls here. Bob Saget was perhaps best-known as one of the greatest TV dads of all time for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House. While fans loved seeing Danny raise his three daughters on the show, Bob was a father to three daughters of his own in real life. The comedian was married to his first wife Sherri Kramer, 65, from 1982 to 1997, and that marriage brought three beautiful girls: Aubrey, 34, Lara Melanie, 34, and Jennifer Belle, 29.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
GMA

GMA

32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy