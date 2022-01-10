Comedian Bob Saget, star of 'Full House,' found dead in Orlando hotel room

Actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead at the age of 65 at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The famed television personality was born in Philadelphia on May 17, 1956, to Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and Rosalyn, who worked in hospital administration.

He was raised in Norfolk, Virginia, then moved to Encino, California, before returning back to the Philadelphia area.

He graduated Abington Senior High School in 1975. He was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 1991

Saget credited his teachers including Mrs. Elaine Zimmerman for his success:

"When I got to [Abington], I had to make up two years of English in one, . . . Mrs. Zimmerman took me as a solo effort in her honors class and would meet with me a few times a week to discuss books she'd asked me to read. Anything by Steinbeck, Kipling, Hemingway I read, and we'd have lengthy discussions about them. Moby Dick and The Scarlet Letter I took rainchecks on.

There went my A, but she was so giving as a teacher and as a person, I can say that she is one of the greatest influences in my life so far. I used to show her Super 8mm movies I'd made and bore her with my 'creative' writing and she wound up suggesting I not go to college as a pre-med student, but study to become a comedy filmmaker. That's dangerous advice for a teacher to give a student. She even wrote in my yearbook, 'To the next Groucho-Fellini.' I haven't yet reached those goals she had helped me realize for myself, but I'm working on it."

After graduating high school, Saget attended Temple University.

Saget was a 1978 alumnus of what is now the Lew Klein College of Media and Communication.

The university released this statement on the actor's death:

Saget was best known for his role as beloved father Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom "Full House" and its Netflix sequel "Fuller House."

He also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997.

Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called Sunday about an "unresponsive man" in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and found Saget dead, according to a sheriff's statement on Twitter. Detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff's Office read. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

A cause of death has not been announced.

Saget, who just began his "I Don't Do Negative Tour," had been traveling across the country. He was scheduled to make a stop at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

"As a genuine, kind, and always-funny member of our community, Bob Saget will be missed," the theatre tweeted.

On Saturday night, Saget performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida. On Sunday morning, at 3:42 a.m., he tweeted : "Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this s***. Check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022."

Saget had daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer with first wife Sherri Kramer before divorcing in 1997. He married Kelly Rizzo in 2018.