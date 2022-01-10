ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How Bob Saget ended up on 'Full House' by accident (2021)

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Jake Tapper talks to Bob Saget about what...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 3

Related
extratv

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Page Six

Bob Saget found dead at 65

Beloved comedian and “Full House” star Bob Saget has died at the age of 65, officials said Sunday. The actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Jake Tapper
HollywoodLife

Candace Cameron Bure Mourns TV Dad Bob Saget: ‘I Loved Him So Much’

Since the 80’s, Bob Saget played Candace Cameron Bure’s dad on not one, but two TV shows. Now, after his shocking passing, she’s saying good-bye. Are there even words? The shocking news came on Sunday January 9th that beloved TV actor, Bob Saget, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. As word spread, those who knew and loved hime best shared their insurmountable grief with fellow loved ones and fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ on the classic 90’s sitcom Full House and again in the reboot Fuller House, could barely contain her sadness.
TV SHOWS
News4Jax.com

Co-stars, friends and fans react to unexpected death of iconic comedian Bob Saget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Co-stars, friends and fans are pouring out condolences and tributes after the unexpected death of Bob Saget on Sunday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office broke the news to the world that the 65-year-old actor, known as America’s Dad, was found unresponsive in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room Sunday after 4 p.m. Foul play nor drug-use is immediately suspected in the manner of death. The medical examiner will determine the official cause.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Daughter Just Revealed His Last Words to Her—Here’s What He Texted Before His Death

Saying goodbye. Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter were just revealed in a text message she received right before his tragic death at the age of 65. Saget—who is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—was found dead on January 9, 2022, at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full House#Sitcom
TVLine

Full House's Dave Coulier on Death of Bob Saget: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Full House‘s Dave Coulier has released a statement following the passing of longtime friend and co-star Bob Saget, who died Jan. 9 at the age of 65.  “My heart is broken,” Coulier tweeted late Sunday. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.” Fellow Full House vets Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have all paid their respects. Additional tributes can be found here. According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” An official cause of death remains unclear. Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. He reprised his role in 2016 for the Netflix revival Fuller House, which ran for five seasons and ended in 2020. Coulier co-starred as Danny’s best friend (and stand-up comedian) Joey Gladstone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Coulier (@dcoulier)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Jodie Sweetin Honors ‘Full House’ Dad Bob Saget After His Death at 65

“Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin was spotted yesterday in Los Angeles for the first time since the death of her TV dad, comedian Bob Saget. The actor died Sunday in Orlando, Fla., at 65 years old. Saget was best known for playing the dad in the ’80s and ’90s family series “Full House”. Saget also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” Sweetin, who was seen in a black printed hoodie paired with purple joggers and a pair of chestnut Ugg Mini Blakeley fur-trimmed boots, honored Saget in post on Instagram. “Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence on His Death

Kelly Rizzo is paying tribute to her beloved husband, Bob Saget. Following the death of the Full House alum on Jan. 9, his wife shared a statement on the devastating loss. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement to E! News on Jan. 10. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Full House’ Stars: Then and Now!

You got it, dude! America fell in love with the Tanner family in 1987 when they opened the doors of their San Francisco home and welcomed Us into their fun-filled daily lives. The hit sitcom, which ran for 8 seasons on ABC from 1987 to 1995, followed Danny Tanner (Bob Saget)’s struggle to raise his three daughters — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) — after his wife’s death. Danny soon realizes that he doesn’t have to bring up his girls alone when his brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos), and best friend Joey (Dave Coulier) move in to help out. Lori Loughlin also starred in the beloved show as Jesse’s love interest, Rebecca “Becky” Donaldson. Andrea Barber played D.J.’s best friend, Kimmy Gibbler, and Steve Weinger made Us swoon as D.J.’s on-again, off-again love interest, Steve Hale.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Bob Saget autopsy completed as new details surrounding death are released

Bob Saget's cause of death remains unknown, but new details surrounding the sad incident emerged on Monday as an autopsy has been completed. "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Bob Saget Remembered by Co-Stars and Fellow Comedians: 'There Wasn't a Kinder Person in Hollywood'

Tributes are flooding in for Bob Saget from those who knew and worked with the actor, following news of his sudden death on Sunday. Saget was best known for playing Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House (1987-1995), a role he later reprised on Netflix’s Fuller House (2016-2020). He also famously served as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos (1989-1997), and provided the narration for CBS’ How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014). “Nov. 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget,” writes Elias Harger, who played Saget’s grandson Max on Fuller House. “I was at the showing of my friend McKenna’s movie,...
CELEBRITIES
fox32chicago.com

Actor Bob Saget dead at age 65, TMZ reports

ORLANDO, Fla. - Actor Bob Saget has died at age 65, according to TMZ. Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, TMZ reported. Saget was best known for playing "Danny Tanner" in "Full House." This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

NEWS: Actor Bob Saget Passes Away at Age 65

Bob Saget passed away at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando this Sunday at the age of 65 according to Fox 35 Orlando. Saget is best known for playing Danny Tanner in the ABC sitcom Full House and was the first host for America’s Funniest Home Videos. Additionally, he appeared in the Mickey Mouse Club.
ORLANDO, FL
TVLine

Bob Saget Dies: ABC News Breaks Into America's Funniest Videos to Announce OG Host's Passing — Watch

ABC on Sunday interrupted its East Coast broadcast of AFV (fka America’s Funniest Videos) to announce the death of the program’s original host, Bob Saget. BREAKING: Actor and comedian Bob Saget is dead at 65, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida. https://t.co/P74X6aI6kh pic.twitter.com/JdNN29FFgb — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2022 According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul...
ORLANDO, FL
CNN

CNN

821K+
Followers
125K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy