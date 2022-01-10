ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Smith sets PGA Tour record and outlasts Rahm at Kapalua

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wao8n_0dhAM0TG00

No one ever finished more under par in PGA Tour history than Cameron Smith, and he never could appreciate it until his final birdie putt Sunday in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Not with Jon Rahm, the No. 1 player in the world, on his heels every step of the way. Not with Matt Jones making a pair of eagles and a 50-foot birdie putt in a span of five holes to stay in the game at Kapalua.

In the best scoring conditions Kapalua has seen in the 24 times it has hosted the winners-only start to the new year, Smith was relentless all the day down to the 3-foot birdie putt the Aussie made on the 18th hole for an 8-under 65 and a one-shot victory over Rahm.

“Mate, it was intense,” Smith said. “It was pretty crazy. I felt like I needed to make a birdie to kind of keep up with him or stay in front.”

Smith finished at 34-under 258, and some context is in order.

Only three players in tour history had finished at 30 under or lower. Ernie Els set the record of 31 under at Kapalua in 2003 and won by eight shots. Jordan Spieth shot 30 under in 2016, also winning by eight. Dustin Johnson shot 30 under at Liberty National in 2020 and won by 11.

Smith won by one.

“Unreal round,” Smith said. “Something I’ll never forget.”

It was a testament to four days of warm sunshine and not even enough win to move a palm frond, with soft fairways from heavy rain before the elite field arrived on the western edge of Maui, and greens that were never more pure.

Rahm never shot worse than 66, and he was one of three players to tie the Plantation course record with a 61 in the third round. He made 32 birdies for the week, tying the PGA Tour record for a 72-hole event shared by Paul Gow at the B.C. Open and Mark Calcavecchia in the Phoenix Open, both those events in 2001.

“I have every reason to be smiling,” Rahm said about his score. “It’s a bittersweet moment.”

Rahm, playing for the first time since Oct. 15, did all he could and Smith never gave him an opening. They started the final round tied for the lead. Smith pulled ahead with a 4-foot birdie putt on No. 4 and a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 eighth.

Rahm closed within one shot with a 15-foot birdie on the 11th.

They matched birdies and pars on the same holes the rest of the way. Rahm closed with a 66 to finish at 33-under 259.

“This golf course only has one defense and that’s the wind,” Rahm said. “If people are shooting between 20 and 26 under with 20-mile-an-hour winds, what do you expect us to do when there’s absolutely no wind?”

Jones tried to join the race, holing out for eagle on the 13th, making a 4-foot eagle putt on the 15th and holing a 50-foot birdie putt on the 17th. A final birdie allowed Jones to post the third score of 61 — Justin Thomas also tied the record on Saturday — to finish third.

Jones was at 32-under 260, one shot better than the previous record, two shots short of winning.

“If you told me I would have shot 32 under I would have been more than happy to sit in the clubhouse and let everyone play and see what happens,” Jones said.

Smith picked up his fourth PGA Tour victory — two were team titles in New Orleans — and became the sixth player to have won at both Hawaii stops on the PGA Tour. He won the Sony Open in Honolulu two years ago in a playoff.

He also moved to No. 10 in the world, his highest ranking, and one of his goals for the year that he ticked off in the first week.

Rahm easily kept his No. 1 ranking and did little wrong in his return from the longest break of his professional career. He had a 20-foot birdie putt to tie for the lead on the 17th, his last good chance to catch Smith, that narrowly missed.

On the par-5 closing hole, Smith came up just short of the green. His putt from 90 feet slowed to a stop about 3 feet from the hole. That meant Rahm had no choice but to hole a 50-foot eagle putt from just off the green, and it just missed on the high side.

The previous record for low score to par without winning was Bryson DeChambeau, who finished at 27 under in the BMW Championship at Caves Valley last year and lost to Patrick Cantlay in a playoff.

Cantlay, playing for the first time since the Ryder Cup, closed with a 67 to finish at 26-under par. That was only good for fourth place this week.

———

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and h ttps://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is "BETTER THAN ME" admits Jon Rahm

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is much a better golfer at the age of 12 than Jon Rahm was at the same stage of his career, admits the World No.1. Rahm, who finished second behind new PGA Tour record winner Cameron Smith at the Tournament of Champions on Sunday, admits he would also love to one day experience playing golf with his own son Kepa just as the Woods' did at the PNC Championship recently.
GOLF
Golf.com

How does 34 under happen? It starts with Tiger, says Jon Rahm

It didn’t feel great for Jon Rahm to break the PGA Tour scoring record by two, only to lose the How Low Can You Go Open on Sunday. In fact, as he said, it felt weird. Thirty-three under is supposed to get it done everywhere. Even on the wide fairways and soft greens on an island in the Pacific Ocean. But Rahm didn’t get it done — he lost by one to Cameron Smith — and he was understandably left with more questions than answers about how it felt.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm makes PGA TOUR HISTORY with impressive birdie streak

Jon Rahm tied the record for the most birdies ever made at a 72-hole event in PGA Tour history, despite coming second to Cameron Smith at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Over the course of the week, the World No. 1 made 32 birdies on the Plantation Course. This equals the record set by Mark Calcavecchia in 2001 and Paul Gow in the same year.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
kingstonthisweek.com

McCARTHY'S PGA TOUR NOTES: Cameron Smith wins at Kapalua; is 34-under par too low? Five Canadians playing at this week's Sony Open

The following is an excerpt from Postmedia’s weekly newsletter, Monday Morning Golf presented by Callaway. To have it delivered to your inbox for free each week visit golf.postmedia.com:. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Jon Rahm held the 72-hole...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro Matt Jones plays SPEED GOLF and breaks a record

PGA Tour pro Matt Jones drew plaudits for his quick play at the weekend and also made history in Maui. At the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Aussie Jones got the 36-hole scoring record for his weekend exploits. The 41-year-old followed up a Saturday 11-under 62 at the Plantation Course with...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Ernie Els
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
GOLF
Awful Announcing

Longtime golf reporter and analyst Tim Rosaforte dies at 66

Longtime golf broadcaster and journalist Tim Rosaforte has died. He spent decades covering the game of golf, including a long run at Golf Channel from 2007 to his retirement in 2019, after he began suffering memory loss that was eventually diagnosed as Alzheimer’s. Rosaforte was remembered immediately and fondly by members of golf media and media in general.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussie#Liberty National#Plantation#The Pga Tour#Smith N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

After golf club TAKEN from bag, Rory McIlroy ready to DROP Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy admits he will unlikely compete in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on the DP World Tour, which falls the week before the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. McIlroy has played twice in the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club but has struggled to...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii

Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii field on Monday morning, choosing not to play back-to-back events in the Aloha Swing. According to the PGA Tour, DeChambeau withdrew from the first full-field PGA Tour event of 2022 citing wrist soreness. DeChambeau was the highest-ranked player in the...
HAWAII STATE
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tom Watson Masters News

On Tuesday, the PGA Tour had significant news to announce regarding the 86th Masters. It turns out Tom Watson will join Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as honorary starters this year. Fred Ridley, the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, released an official statement on this move.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen with the UNLUCKIEST of breaks from bunker

PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen, who emotionally got his first win last year, had an unfortunate break over the weekend. In Kapalua at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Dahmen was faced with shot in a deep bunker that guards the green. He made a solid connection and the ball rolls...
GOLF
ABC News

ABC News

507K+
Followers
126K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy