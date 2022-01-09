ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bob Saget Dead At 65

By Lynden Burton
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PRaZr_0dhA1otR00
(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

TMZ is reporting that Bob Saget, legendary 'Full House' actor and comedian, has passed away at age 65.

Saget passed away in his Ritz-Carlton Hotel room in Orlando, Florida. The Orlando Sheriff's department was called after hotel security found him in his room. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orange County Sheriff's department is reporting that there was no evidence of drugs or foul play involved with his death. The cause of death is still unknown at this time.

Bob was actively on Twitter promoting his comedy tour and discussing a successful show in Jacksonville early Sunday morning. Sad to see how fast life happens.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
99.9 KTDY

‘Full House’ Cast Reacts to Death of Bob Saget

The TV world is is still in shock from the sudden death of Bob Saget, comedian and sitcom star for the last 30 years. Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Florida on Sunday. Thus far, no cause of death has been determined although the Orange County Sheriff’s Office publicly stated there were no evidence of foul play or drug use. Saget was only 65 years old.
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy