Bob Saget Dead At 65

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

TMZ is reporting that Bob Saget, legendary 'Full House' actor and comedian, has passed away at age 65.

Saget passed away in his Ritz-Carlton Hotel room in Orlando, Florida. The Orlando Sheriff's department was called after hotel security found him in his room. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orange County Sheriff's department is reporting that there was no evidence of drugs or foul play involved with his death. The cause of death is still unknown at this time.

Bob was actively on Twitter promoting his comedy tour and discussing a successful show in Jacksonville early Sunday morning. Sad to see how fast life happens.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.