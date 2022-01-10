ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bob Saget, TV dad and comedian, found dead in Florida hotel room

By Lisa Richwine
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u62IM_0dh9cNUE00

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on the television sitcom "Full House," was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, at age 65, authorities and his family said on Sunday.

The cause of Saget's death was unclear. Emergency responders found the actor unresponsive on Sunday afternoon in a room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead at the scene, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the department said.

Saget had just started a comedy tour and performed near Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night. In his last Instagram post, he reflected on the "really nice audience" and "lots of positivity."

"I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight," he wrote. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it." Saget played widowed father Danny Tanner on "Full House" from 1987 to 1995, and also on a sequel called "Fuller House" from 2016 to 2020. In the show, Tanner shared his home with his three daughters, his brother-in-law and best friend.

The actor also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997.

In contrast to his wholesome TV image, Saget's stand-up act delivered raunchier adult-oriented comedy. He also played a parody of himself in a recurring role on the HBO series "Entourage."

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family said in a statement.

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the family said.

John Stamos, Saget's co-star on "Full House," said he was "broken" and "gutted" by Saget's death.

"I am in complete and utter shock," Stamos wrote on Twitter. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Comedian Jon Stewart called Saget "just the funniest and nicest" in a tweet on Sunday. "Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander said Saget "was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of 'a good egg.'"

The local medical examiner's office will determine the cause of Saget's death, the sheriff's department said.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Additional reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Kim Coghill and Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 94

Michelle Cruz
2d ago

My all time favorite TV dad. I grew up watching him on Full House and wished I belonged to that family. I am very sorry he passed away. Rest In Peace

Reply
4
Tammie Lossing
2d ago

You will be missed Ty for all the beautiful memories. R. I.P. God will show you the way now 🙏👼😢

Reply(1)
8
Mr Johnson
2d ago

Chock up another vax poison. Just had his booster ☠️💉

Reply(11)
27
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Bob Saget autopsy completed as new details surrounding death are released

Bob Saget's cause of death remains unknown, but new details surrounding the sad incident emerged on Monday as an autopsy has been completed. "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bob Saget Autopsy Findings Give Insight Into Comedian's Sudden Death

Florida officials finished Bob Saget's autopsy, but there still remains questions about the comedian's sudden death on Sunday. The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties confirmed there was no evidence of drug use or foul play at the hotel room where Saget was found. Saged died just hours after performing in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 65.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Jon Stewart
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kelly Rizzo

The shocking death of Bob Saget left his friend and family devastated – including his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo. Here’s what you need to know. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob [Saget] passed away today,” the family of the Full House star said in a statement shortly after the news of Bob’s death on Sunday (Jan. 9). The 65-year-old comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Bob’s family, which includes his three adult children and wife, Kelly Rizzo, said that Bob was “everything to us” and that he loved nothing more than “bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” While asking for privacy during this time of mourning, the family invited Bob’s fans and admirers to “join us in remembering the love and laughter that [he] brought to the world.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Hotel Room#Instagram#Hbo#Twitter
HollywoodLife

Candace Cameron Bure Mourns TV Dad Bob Saget: ‘I Loved Him So Much’

Since the 80’s, Bob Saget played Candace Cameron Bure’s dad on not one, but two TV shows. Now, after his shocking passing, she’s saying good-bye. Are there even words? The shocking news came on Sunday January 9th that beloved TV actor, Bob Saget, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. As word spread, those who knew and loved hime best shared their insurmountable grief with fellow loved ones and fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ on the classic 90’s sitcom Full House and again in the reboot Fuller House, could barely contain her sadness.
TV SHOWS
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made From ‘Full House’ & ‘AFV’ Before His Death

Remembering America’s dad. Bob Saget’s net worth included salaries for the role of Danny Tanner in Full House and its sequel, Fuller House, along with his familiar voice as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother. Saget—whose full name was Robert Lane Saget—was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1956, to a Jewish family. His dad worked as a supermarket executive, whereas his mom was a hospital administrator. As a child, Saget lived in Encino, California for a time before moving back to Philadelphia with his family. In Philly, he attended Abington Senior High School, where his English teacher recognized his creative...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

John Stamos, Norman Lear and Gilbert Gottfried Mourn Bob Saget: “I Am Gutted”

A number of Hollywood stars took to social media on Sunday to remember Bob Saget after the Full House star and comedian was found dead earlier that day. Saget was 65. Saget was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and pronounced dead on the scene, the Orlando Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday night. Authorities have no information on the cause of death. Detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case, and the Orange County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. “We are devastated to...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco pays emotional tribute upon learning of Bob Saget's death

Kaley Cuoco took to social media to reveal that she, like many of the entertainment industry, was mourning the loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget. Upon learning of his sudden and tragic demise, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to share an emotional and beautiful tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

274K+
Followers
265K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy