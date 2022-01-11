ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euphoria season 2: Zendaya issues trigger warning to fans hours before episode 1

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Zendaya has issued her fans with a warning over the new season of Euphoria .

The actor, 25, returns as Rue in season two of the hit HB0 drama that won her an Emmy in 2020.

Having released two special episodes filmed during Covid-19 lockdown, the show is returning for a new batch of episodes.

However, according to Zendaya, this new season contains even more “subject matters that can be triggering and difficult to watch” than the previous.

Hours before the season premiere was due to air, Zendaya wrote on Twitter: “I know i've said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences.

“This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch.

She continued: “Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support.”

Written by Sam Levinson, the show follows a group of high school students who struggle with drugs, love, social media and money as they come of age while trying to establish their identity.

The show airs in the US on Sundays with the new episode becoming available to stream in the UK on NOW the next day.

