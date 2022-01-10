ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Deadly Bronx Fire Survivor: 'OK, We're Going To Die'; Red Cross On Hand Assisting Displaced Tenants

By Lisa Rozner
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tenants recounted the harrowing moments Sunday as they tried to escape the Bronx apartment fire that killed 19 people .

There are more than 100 units in the Fordham Heights building and a representative for the Red Cross told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner no one will be without a place to sleep Sunday night.

PHOTOS : Bronx Apartment Fire Kills 19, Including 9 Children

The nonprofit is registering people at a school to put them up in hotels, and it’s also offering food as well as mental health services.

“A reception center has been opened for those in need of assistance at The Angelo Patri Middle School located at 2190 Folin St., Bronx, NY 10457. Families in need can also contact the Red Cross at 877-RED CROSS. Red Cross services are available to all in need during times of emergency — regardless of race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation or citizenship status. For those searching for a loved one, please call 311,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

Watch: Mayor Adams, FDNY Commissioner Nigro Hold Press Conference On Deadly Bronx Apartment Fire

Rozner saw people outside the school breaking down due to the traumatic event they experienced earlier in the day. Some explained how they thought they were living their last moments and how they eventually escaped. One man said he found a family in the laundry room injured and afraid.

“I held onto the wall and I had just prayed and I got all the way to the door, to the staircase, where there was the amount of horrifying things I seen there and I got downstairs and I got to the laundromat. I got them first aid kits, told them everything is going to be fine, stay calm. One of them was passed out. One of them had injuries to the head and the other little girl had injuries to her back,” said Michael Joseph, who lives on the sixth floor.

“We open the door, the smoke came, so I close the door immediately and tell my son, ‘OK, the fire’s here,'” 16th-floor tenant Guillermo Sanchez said. “I said, ‘OK, we’re going to die.’ You know? … It’s not easy.”

READ MORE : Fordham Heights Apartment Fire One Of The Most Deadly In Bronx In Last 30-Plus Years

Mohamed Trawalley on the 12th floor said he opened his doors, only to quickly close them after seeing smoke.

“When I clear my throat, all I see is black mucus. It was so serious. I’ve never see anything like it before,” Trawalley said.

The FDNY eventually came to each unit to tell tenants it was okay to leave.

Frantz Sannon could not reach his 75- and 76-year-old parents who live just two floors away from where the fire started. After searching area hospitals, he finally found them at the school.

“Oh man, I’m just overwhelmed right now. I was thinking of the worst,” Sannon said.

Late Sunday night, Rozner saw some tenants who were able to retrieve their pets and a bag, before boarding an MTA bus to nearby hotels where they would stay for the night.

Earlier, people of all faiths and backgrounds donated food clothing, toiletries, and other items.

Some clothes — jackets, sneakers, pants, for kids, for adults,” volunteer Almida Velasquez said.

Moving forward, Christina Farrell, first deputy commissioner of New York City Office of Emergency Management , said, “We are not accepting any type of physical donations due to COVID and we’re figuring things out. We are looking at setting up some type of fund through the city.”

Mayor Eric Adams later tweeted out information about a city-sponsored fund for the impacted.

Congressman Ritchie Torres said, “The Bronx has been the scene of the worst fires in the past three decades. A few years ago we had a catastrophic fire in Belmont. Three decades ago, Happy Land, and for me it raises questions about the quality of our housing stock.”

The congressman said too many buildings lack “21st century standards of fire prevention.”

CBS New York

Long Island Fire Officials Share Space Heater Safety Advice In Wake Of Deadly Bronx High-Rise Fire

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Electric space heaters, the type that malfunctioned in the Bronx, can be extremely dangerous when not operating carefully, and fire marshals across the region are preaching safety. Prayers are pouring in as leaders urge residents everywhere to learn from the Bronx tragedy. “I’d ask right now that we have a moment of silence to say our prayers for those who passed in the Bronx fire,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. At Nassau’s Fire Academy on Wednesday, officials shared important measures for the safe use of space heaters wherever you live. “Do not use these when they’re not attended,...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

14 Victims Of Bronx High-Rise Fire Identified, While FDNY Investigation Focuses On Self-Closing Doors

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx community is still reeling after a fire took the lives of 17 people, including eight children, on Sunday. Officials on Tuesday released the identities of 14 victims: 27-year-old Sera Janneh 12-year-old Seydou Toure 5-year-old Haouwa Mahamadou 49-year-old Haji Dukary 37-year-old Haja Dukureh 12-year-old Mustapha Dukureh 11-year-old Mariam Dukureh 5-year-old Fatoumata Dukureh 50-year-old Fatoumata Drammeh 21-year-old Foutmala Drammeh 12-year-old Muhammed Drammeh 19-year-old Nyumaaisha Drammeh 6-year-old Omar Jambang 43-year-old Fatoumata Tunkara All 14 died from smoke inhalation. FDNY sources say investigators are focusing on self-closing doors inside the Fordham Heights building that may have malfunctioned, allowing smoke to spread. The community held two vigils for the victims Tuesday, and support continues to pour in...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Firefighters Face Freezing Temperatures Battling Suffern Blaze That Ripped Through Several Businesses

SUFFERN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Frigid temperatures added to the challenge of a five-alarm fire in Rockland County on Wednesday. Business owners in Suffern are now totaling up the extensive loss, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. There was nothing to be salvaged inside the business Muhammad Khan spent four years building. “I lost the business right now. Nothing to save. Inside, all is, everything is, finished,” Khan said. The immigrant from Pakistan said inventory loss alone at his halal market tops $200,000. EXCLUSIVE: view inside fire damaged second floor after smoky 5🚨 blaze heavily damaged 81-89 Lafayette Ave in the heart of ⁦@SuffernVillage⁩ in #RocklandCounty pic.twitter.com/2h0FR5HTwE — Tony...
SUFFERN, NY
CBS New York

In Response To Bronx Apartment Building Tragedy, Paterson, N.J. To Re-Inspect All High-Rises, Mid-Rises, And Multiple Dwellings

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In the wake of the deadly fire in the Bronx, the third largest city in New Jersey is re-inspecting its buildings. The city of Paterson has nearly 40 high-rise buildings. “Paterson is not a high-rise city. We’re not like New York City. We have a lot of mid-rise buildings,” Paterson Fire Department Chief Brian McDermott said. All buildings have fire inspections yearly, but now all high-rise, mid-rise and multiple-dwelling buildings will be inspected again, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Wednesday. In the wake of the tragic fires in New York City and Philadelphia, @LtGovOliver and I urge families to take precautions...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Bronx High-Rise Fire: Some City Residents Say They Have No Choice But To Use Space Heaters On Brutally Cold Days

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx apartment building fire has raised concerns about the use of space heaters. But with bone-chilling temperatures and little to no heat in some buildings, many residents say they are left with few other options, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Tuesday. “The ice box, this is like a freezer box in here,” Carol George said, referring to her bedroom. “I plug in this electric heater on the bed to let it warm, a heated blanket, and then I will put my heater on, my space heater.” READ MORE: Source: Several Space Heaters Were In Bronx Apartment Where Deadly Blaze Started,...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

In Wake Of Deadly Bronx Blaze, FDNY Offers Safety Guidance To Residents Living In Fireproof And Non-Fireproof Buildings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY says Sunday’s deadly Bronx apartment building fire was caused by a malfunctioning space heater in a bedroom. Making things worse, it said an apartment door was left open despite it being a self-closing door. That allowed toxic black smoke to drift throughout the building. If a fire broke out in your apartment building, would you know what to do? READ MORE: Bronx High-Rise Fire: What To Do If You Were Impacted & How To Help Survivors At the FDNY Fire Zone in Midtown, adults and children learn what to do in a fire emergency through a simulated fire scene....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Drop-Off Sites Across New York City Overflowing With Donations For Bronx High-Rise Fire Victims

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Donations are still coming into help the victims of Sunday’s deadly high-rise fire in the Bronx. Hours ahead of a vigil to remember the 17 victims, the community organized a supplies drive to uplift devastated families. “Our mandate as a city, whether we’re elected officials or organizers or just family members, is to stand up and care for those, right now, who are going through crisis,” said Nick Smith, with the public advocate’s office. Their thoughts and actions comforting traumatized survivors seeking solace at a nearby mosque, among them Tijan Janneh, whose 27-year-old daughter, Sere, died in the fire....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Stunned Residents Look On As NYPD Takes Down 3 Suspected Police Impersonators In Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three men who allegedly posed as fake cops in the Bronx are in custody, after police said they attempted to kidnap and rob a man believed to be dealing drugs out of his apartment. “Nothing surprises me in New York anymore,” one East Tremont resident told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge on Wednesday. Officers were called to an apartment at 740 East 178th St. for a robbery at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. “When I came out the building, I noticed there was tons of cops,” one person said. Staff at the building saw something suspicious on the surveillance camera — men that...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Money, Supplies Pour In To Help Families Impacted By Devastating Bronx Apartment Building Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fundraising effort is underway for the victims of Sunday’s deadly Bronx high-rise fire. From personal donations to help from disaster relief organizations, support has been pouring in from across the city and beyond, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. As the small Gambian community in the Bronx grieved an unimaginable loss of life, a city of diverse immigrants reminded them Monday that they are not alone in their grief. “I want to do my part to help out and bring in donations,” Beverly Taylor said. “This is a tragedy. It’s not just for the African community but for New York City,”...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey Family Whose Son Was Struck By Car Stresses Lifesaving Importance Of Donating Blood

CHATHAM, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — We’ve been telling you about the emergency blood shortage that’s now at a crisis level. CBS2’s Cindy Hsu spoke to a New Jersey family about the lifesaving need to donate. The DiMaggio family has been holding blood drives for several years in honor of Michael, who’s now 18 and a freshman in college. At 11 years old, Michael was hit by a car walking home from school in Chatham and barely survived. “In the first 72 hours of the accident, he required more than seven blood transfusions in order to save his life,” said Nicole DiMaggio, Michael’s mother. “In total,...
CHATHAM, NJ
CBS New York

Source: Several Space Heaters Were In Bronx Apartment Where Deadly Blaze Started, Including One That Ran For Several Days

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is new information about what went wrong in Sunday’s deadly high-rise fire in the Bronx and the safety failures at the center of the investigation. An FDNY source told CBS2 there were several space heaters inside the apartment where the fire started, and one of those heaters was reportedly left on for days. PHOTOS: On The Scene Of Deadly Fire At Bronx Apartment Building CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis also learned federal safety regulators are looking into the heater that sparked the fire. They’re trying to determine if it was defective. The FDNY is focusing its investigation on self-closing doors inside...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

18-Year-Old Shot On Moving Subway In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an 18-year-old was shot on a moving subway train Monday in the Bronx. It happened around 3:15 p.m. on a northbound 2 train at the Bronx Park East station. Police said the victim was arguing with two strangers, when one pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach and arm. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The search continues for the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Family Members Of Bronx Apartment Building Fire Victims Frustrated By Lack Of Information On Whereabouts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Families were still searching for loved ones 24 hours after the deadly Bronx apartment building fire. Many gathered Monday at a mosque near the scene to pray. Yusupha Jawara said he doesn’t know what to do. He has searched every hospital in the area and he still can’t find his younger brother, Hagi, or Hagi’s wife, Isatou. “All they kept telling us, call 311. I called 311 more than 40 times. Every time they tell me they have no information for me. We have the right to know what happened to our loved ones, if they are alive...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Carjacking In Midtown Leaves 1 Officer Injured, Police Still Searching For Suspect

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent carjacking left an officer injured in Midtown on Wednesday, and police are still searching for the suspect. According to police, the alleged carjacker pulled out what they believe is a taser. Authorities say it all started just before 4:30 p.m. Video shows the chaotic moments after a driver, attempting to take off in a stolen SUV, drives the wrong way before ramming into two vehicles near 57th and Broadway. “He, vrooooom, hit me in my car,” Ignacio Rousseiux told CBS2’s  Cory James. Rousseiux says he was waiting for a light to turn green when the frightening situation unfolded. He described...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Fordham Heights Apartment Fire One Of The Most Deadly In Bronx In Last 30-Plus Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday’s deadly apartment fire in the Bronx is one of several tragic fires in the borough in recent memory. PHOTOS: Photos: On The Scene Of Deadly Fire At Bronx Apartment Building In December 2017, 13 people were killed when a fire tore through an apartment building in the Belmont section. Investigators said a 3-year-old boy playing with the burners on his mother’s stove is what caused it. READ MORE: Deadly Bronx Fire Survivor: ‘OK, We’re Going To Die’; Red Cross On Hand Assisting Displaced Tenants Back in March 2007, 10 people were killed, including nine children, in a three-story home in Highbridge. Flames were sparked by a space heater and smoke detectors had no batteries, officials said. And in March 1990, 87 people died at the Happy Land Social Club. Investigators said a man deliberately set fire to the club in West Farms, after getting into a fight with an ex-girlfriend and being kicked out.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Fire Rips Through Storage Facility In Sayreville, New Jersey

SAYERVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze Tuesday at a storage facility in Sayreville, New Jersey. The flames broke out around 9 a.m. Tuesday on Cheesequake Road. Police say the fire started in a unit that contained several cars. Dozens of firefighters responded to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
CBS New York

NYC Parks Department Reminds Visitors To Never Walk On Bodies Of Water That Appear Frozen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City parks department wants all visitors to keep ice safety in mind. They’re reminding people to never walk on bodies of water that appear frozen and keep a close eye on your children to avoid any potentially deadly accidents. “With dips and spikes in the temperature, our water bodies can freeze and thaw, causing them to appear frozen when they’re not,” Parks Acting Commissioner Liam Kavanagh said. “Walking on the ice can be life-threatening, and we want all park-goers to be safe.” Parks officials say if you are on ice and hear cracking, lay down immediately to try to distribute your weight. If you see someone falling through ice, don’t try to make a rescue by yourself, call 911 right away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Suspect Made Anti-Mexican Statements Before Punching Teen In Face On Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say made anti-Mexican remarks before punching a 14-year-old in the face on the subway. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday on board a northbound 4 train heading to the Atlantic Avenue subway station in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD) Police said the victim was on the train with two family members when the suspect sat down beside them. He allegedly made anti-Mexican statements before punching the boy. The victim suffered a small cut to his nose, and the suspect took off in an unknown direction. Anyone with information about the attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police Searching For Robbery Suspect Who Escaped Custody At Brooklyn Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A prisoner is on the run after escaping from a Brooklyn hospital Wednesday morning. The NYPD says they arrested 21-year-old Akeem Williams around 8:30 a.m. for a robbery. Officers took Williams to Brookdale Hospital in the Brownsville section after he began complaining of chest pains. 🚨WANTED-ESCAPED PRISONER: 1/12/22, 8:03AM, Brookdale Hosp ER @NYPD67PCT Brooklyn. AKEEM WILLIAMS: arrested for robbery, then fled police custody from the hospital in handcuffs. Any info call 800-577-TIPS or anonymously DM our website https://t.co/O16qWNd4vZ. Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/id2um8tNQ9 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 13, 2022 Police say Williams was cuffed behind his back, but he somehow managed to bring his hands forward and escape the emergency room. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

North Amityville Volunteer Fire Company Shut Down Amid Allegations Of Dangerously Long Response Times, Harassment

NORTH AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A volunteer fire company on Long Island has been shut down amid allegations of dangerously long response times and potentially criminal wrongdoing. Firetrucks and ambulances are going where nowhere in North Amityville after the volunteer fire company was stripped of its duties, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday. Callers get a busy signal. Emergencies are being dispatched to surrounding departments. Town of Babylon Supervisor Rich Shaffer said the unprecedented shutdown is based on a litany of allegations including outrageously long response times. “As much as an hour for an ambulance to arrive,” Shaffer said. “We knew we couldn’t sit by...
AMITYVILLE, NY
