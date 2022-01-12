How you can help those affected in deadly Bronx fire

Bronx families displaced by the deadly Bronx fire were aided by a school Sunday night, providing them with food and resources.

Mayor Eric Adams says the medical examiner has modified the death toll from the fire to 17 people - nine adults and eight children. The number was reported Sunday to be 19.

Below are some way you can help the victims of the fire:

- The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, in partnership with Mayor Eric Adams and The City of New York, is raising money to support victims of this tragic event. CLICK HERE TO DONATE .

- State Sen. Gustavo Rivera said anyone affected by the fire could call his office for assistance at 718-933-2034 . Rivera also directed people to the Red Cross reception center at M.S. 391 or to call 877-RED CROSS.

- Some of the places where items, like clothing and toiletries, can be dropped off for the victims include:

- The Gambian Youth Organization - 214 E. 181st St.

- American Red Cross - P.S. 391 at 2190 Folin Street

- Relief for Families Affected by Bronx Fire, organized by Salim Drammeh

- NYC Health + Hospital- s/Jacobi released a statement to News 12 saying, “Today's fire was a terrible tragedy, and our thoughts are with the families of those affected. NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi received 19 patients. This is a difficult time for these patients, their families, and our community. We ask that you respect their privacy. We will provide an update tomorrow morning.”

