Bucs 41, Panthers 17: Instant reaction as Carolina loses 7th straight to end season

By Scott Fowler
CharlotteObserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Panthers ended their season with a thud Sunday, losing 41-17 to Tampa Bay to finish 5-12 in head coach Matt Rhule’s second year. It was an unlucky seven for the Panthers — once 5-5, they lost their final seven games of the season, and most of them weren’t close....

www.charlotteobserver.com

