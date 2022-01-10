ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Cold and breezy conditions kick off workweek in Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Today will be sunny but cold as wind chills make it feel freezing all week.

Today will be cold with a high near 28. Wind chill values will be between 15 and 20.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but bitterly cold. Highs will stay in the low-20s.

The rest of the workweek looks cold and dry but temperatures will moderate throughout the week.

Wind chills are expected to make the temperature drop to zero overnight Monday into Tuesday.

MONDAY : Clouds and sun, windy and turning colder. Early High of 39 just after midnight, dropping temperatures in the afternoon.

TUESDAY : Sunny and bitterly cold. High of 17.

WEDNESDAY : Mostly sunny and still cold. High of 32.

THURSDAY : Partly Sunny. High of 39.

SATURDAY : Mostly Cloudy. High of 31.

SUNDAY : Mostly clouds. High of 32.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

