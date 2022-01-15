ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

STORM WATCH: Frigid temperatures this weekend, tracking winter storm for Sunday overnight

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

New York City will see frigid conditions throughout the weekend before a storm brings snow and rain Sunday night into early Monday morning.

News 12 meteorologists say the storm will start off with snow before turning over to heavy rain with high winds and a threat of coastal flooding. Wind damage is also possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Hld2_0dh6jYCf00

Saturday will continue to see frigid temperatures with highs in the upper teens under mostly cloudy skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXWNE_0dh6jYCf00

Sunday will start off with feels-like temperatures near -5 degrees ahead of a slight warmup in the afternoon to the low-30s. Snow arrives around 7 p.m. and quickly changes to rain. Winds increase overnight to 20-30 mph with gusts near 50 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OJJl1_0dh6jYCf00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fs4PW_0dh6jYCf00

The rain continues through early Monday morning, but it's expected to end around 10 a.m. Winds will range between 20-40 mph with 50+ mph gusts with a potential for wind damage. Highs will be near the mid-40s with clouds through the afternoon before they drop into the upper-20s as the winds calm going into the overnight hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NbyFs_0dh6jYCf00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DskxA_0dh6jYCf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLeF9_0dh6jYCf00

Tuesday will see cold conditions under mostly sunny skies as temperatures reach the mid-30s.

FORECAST

NEW - STORM WATCH: continues through Monday AM. Less of a snow threat, more of a heavy rain, high wind, and coastal flooding threat. Wind damage is possible!

NEXT - BITTER BLAST: Wind chills will be below zero both Sat and Sun morning!

SATURDAY: Feel like temperatures near -5 degrees in the morning. Remaining very cold in the afternoon. Highs only near 19. Lows drop down to 11!

SUNDAY STORM WATCH PM: Very frigid morning with feel like temperatures near -5 degrees. Quick recovery in the afternoon to 33. Snow/sleet arrives near 6/7PM and quickly changes to rain. Winds increase overnight to 20-30 mph with gusts near 50 mph possible.

MONDAY - STORM WATCH AM: Rain continues, with a storm or two, through the early morning, ending by 9-10AM, with trends for an earlier exit because of dry air. Highs near 45. VERY windy with wind damage potential. Winds change from ENE to SW 20-40 mph with 50+ mph gusts. Remaining cloudy through the afternoon. Lows near 29 with the wind calming down overnight.

TUESDAY: Cold but mostly sunny. Highs near 36. Lows near 29.

WEDNESDAY: A few snow showers possible in the afternoon/evening with a weak, fast-moving Alberta clipper. Highs near 39. Lows near 30.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, remaining cold. Highs in the mid 30's, lows in the mid 20's.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Heavy Rain#Storm Watch#Coastal Flooding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy