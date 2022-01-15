STORM WATCH: Frigid temperatures this weekend, tracking winter storm for Sunday overnight

New York City will see frigid conditions throughout the weekend before a storm brings snow and rain Sunday night into early Monday morning.

News 12 meteorologists say the storm will start off with snow before turning over to heavy rain with high winds and a threat of coastal flooding. Wind damage is also possible.

Saturday will continue to see frigid temperatures with highs in the upper teens under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will start off with feels-like temperatures near -5 degrees ahead of a slight warmup in the afternoon to the low-30s. Snow arrives around 7 p.m. and quickly changes to rain. Winds increase overnight to 20-30 mph with gusts near 50 mph.

The rain continues through early Monday morning, but it's expected to end around 10 a.m. Winds will range between 20-40 mph with 50+ mph gusts with a potential for wind damage. Highs will be near the mid-40s with clouds through the afternoon before they drop into the upper-20s as the winds calm going into the overnight hours.

Tuesday will see cold conditions under mostly sunny skies as temperatures reach the mid-30s.

FORECAST

NEW - STORM WATCH: continues through Monday AM. Less of a snow threat, more of a heavy rain, high wind, and coastal flooding threat. Wind damage is possible!

NEXT - BITTER BLAST: Wind chills will be below zero both Sat and Sun morning!

SATURDAY: Feel like temperatures near -5 degrees in the morning. Remaining very cold in the afternoon. Highs only near 19. Lows drop down to 11!

SUNDAY STORM WATCH PM: Very frigid morning with feel like temperatures near -5 degrees. Quick recovery in the afternoon to 33. Snow/sleet arrives near 6/7PM and quickly changes to rain. Winds increase overnight to 20-30 mph with gusts near 50 mph possible.

MONDAY - STORM WATCH AM: Rain continues, with a storm or two, through the early morning, ending by 9-10AM, with trends for an earlier exit because of dry air. Highs near 45. VERY windy with wind damage potential. Winds change from ENE to SW 20-40 mph with 50+ mph gusts. Remaining cloudy through the afternoon. Lows near 29 with the wind calming down overnight.

TUESDAY: Cold but mostly sunny. Highs near 36. Lows near 29.

WEDNESDAY: A few snow showers possible in the afternoon/evening with a weak, fast-moving Alberta clipper. Highs near 39. Lows near 30.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, remaining cold. Highs in the mid 30's, lows in the mid 20's.