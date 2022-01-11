ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Train Slams Into Downed Single-Engine Plane On Pacoima Tracks

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A single-engine Cessna 172 went down Sunday onto train tracks adjacent to Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, sending the pilot to the hospital.

“I was walking my dog,” said Rocio Duran, a witness. “I saw the police going and saw the plane was down.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZMrj_0dh6UFvR00

The pilot was the sole occupant on board and was pulled from the aircraft by bystanders prior to the arrival of firefighters at around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s valley bureau tweeted, “… Plane lost power, crashed onto tracks, #LAPD pulled the pilot out just before approaching train collided with the unoccupied plane.”

“Once we realized the train was coming full speed down the tracks we knew we needed to find a way to get him out or he was going to die,” said Officer Robert Sherock of the LAPD.

The pilot was taken to a trauma center by LAFD paramedics. He was treated for cuts and bruises and is in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported and there was no fire, according to the LAFD. A minor fuel spill was contained by firefighters.

The damaged plane remained on or near Metrolink Antelope Valley line train tracks, and all train movement was restricted in that area, the LAFD added.

One or more lanes of San Fernando Road and Osborne Street were closed in the area while crews investigated the crash and conducted cleanup operations.

The pilot has not yet been identified. No other injuries were reported.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

3 People Found Dead In Woodland Hills Apartment Wednesday Night

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – A death investigation is underway in Woodland Hills after three people were discovered dead in an apartment. Authorities with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to calls of a medical emergency in the 22100 block of West Victory Boulevard at around 7:28 p.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered three deceased victims. Though the investigation is ongoing and no cause of death has been declared, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department the three deaths are suspected overdoses. None of the victims were identified and no other information was immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 Women Found Dead In Baldwin Park House Fire

BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) – Two women were found dead and a man injured in a raging house fire in Baldwin Park Monday night. Jan. 11, 2021. (CBSLA) The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at a single-story home in the 14000 block of Clark Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. Baldwin Park police and L.A. County Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames engulfing the home and two women unresponsive inside, the sheriff’s department said. The two women, one in her 80s and the second in her 50s, died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said. Both were residents of the home. Their names were not released. A man in his 20s was rushed to a hospital with burn injuries, officials on scene told CBSLA. It’s unclear if the fire was arson or accidental in nature. LACFD investigators are working to determine its cause. The L.A. County coroner’s office will also conduct an autopsy to determine the exact causes of death for the two women.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
CBS LA

Fire Destroys Home In Tarzana

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A large fire destroyed a Tarzana home early Monday morning. Jan. 10, 2021. (Credit: Jacob Milman) The blaze was reported before 3:38 a.m. at a two-story home in the 19100 block of West Gayle Place. Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded. Cell phone video from the scene showed heavy flames ripping through the home. The fire collapsed the roof and consumed nearly every room of the home, the fire department said. It took crews about one hour to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries. It’s unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire. The cause and circumstances of the fire were unclear. LAFD investigators were on scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff: 4 Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities say they have made four arrests in the fatal shooting of an off-duty LAPD officer who was killed while house-hunting in South LA with his girlfriend. Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, had only been with the LAPD for three years, according to Chief Michel Moore. Arroyos and his girlfriend were looking at homes in the area when he was shot Monday night in an alley near the 8700 block of Beach Street. He was rushed to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, where he was pronounced dead. His girlfriend was not hurt. Three suspects were seen getting out of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Pacoima, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
San Fernando, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Firefighters Extinguish Converted Pool House Fire In Pico-Robertson Area

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters knocked down a converted pool house in the backyard of a home in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles. The fire at 1606 S. Canfield Ave. was reported at 3:29 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The department dispatched 24 firefighters to the scene and extinguished the flames in 16 minutes, Humphrey said, No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Off-Duty LAPD Officer Shot, Killed In Attempted Armed Robbery In South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery in South L.A. Monday night. Officers outside St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Calif. Jan. 11, 2021. (CBSLA) At about 9:15 p.m., L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a shooting in an alley near the 8700 block of Beach Street in South L.A. Deputies arrived on scene to find an off-duty officer with gunshot wounds. The deputies loaded him into one of their patrol cars and rushed him to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, where he died. He was identified Tuesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

David Spink, Veteran Barstow Firefighter, Dies After Being Struck By Car While On The Job On Dec. 5

BARSTOW (CBSLA) — A veteran firefighter with the Barstow Fire Protection District died Sunday of the major injuries he sustained after being struck by a car in a job-related accident more than a month ago. The desert community honored Engineer David Spink Sunday night as he was taken from Loma Linda University Medical Center to the San Bernardino County coroner’s office. View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Victorville (@cityofvv) Spink was struck by a car on Dec. 5 on the northbound Interstate 15 while responding to a separate crash. While crews treated patients and worked to clear...
BARSTOW, CA
CBS LA

LA County Board Of Supervisors Seek To Tackle Crime Hot Spots Around RV Encampments

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to take steps to break up RV encampments that have proven to be hot spots for crime, and provide safe overnight parking alternatives. Video captured by a resident in Del Rey, Calif, shows a homeless man in Ballona Creek. December 2021. (CBSLA) Supervisor Holly Mitchell recommended updating data on locations where crime has increased around RV encampments and also encampments within 500 feet of schools. The last comprehensive county report was completed in 2018. Mitchell said the effort was intended to ultimately lead to housing and supportive services for people...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Train Tracks#Traffic Accident#Cbsla#Lapd#Lafd
CBS LA

Fatal LAPD Shootings Jumped In 2021; More Suspects Armed With Non-Firearm Weapons

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The number of fatal LAPD officer-involved shootings went up in 2021 than the year before, Chief Michel Moore told the Los Angeles Police Commission on Tuesday. In 2021, there were 37 shootings involving the LAPD, 18 of them fatal, Moore said. That’s up from 2020, when there were 27 police shootings, seven of which were fatal. The past two years marked a reversal of the LAPD’s decrease in officer-involved shootings. In 2019, the LAPD reached a three-decade low with 26 police shootings. “To see this resurgence, to see it come in with the increase in weapons other than firearms,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Taco Bell Employee Alejandro Garcia

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an employee at a Taco Bell in South Los Angeles, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore Tuesday evening announced. Alejandro Garcia. (credit: Garcia Family) Moore personally informed the grieving family of the arrest during a Tuesday night vigil for 41-year- old Alejandro Galicia-Garcia, who was shot by a man in a black sedan who allegedly tried to pay for his meal with a counterfeit bill at the restaurant’s drive-through window. “And of course, it’s not gonna bring him back, but it’s gonna be a comfort so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

More Than 800 LAPD Employees In Quarantine For COVID After Positive Tests Jump A Second Week In A Row

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — COVID-19 infections continue to hammer the LAPD’s operations, Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday. Last week, a total of 562 department personnel tested positive for COVID, up from 424 the week before. The previous week, there were only 82 cases across the entire department of 9,524 sworn employees and 2,689 civilian employees, Moore said. There are currently 803 LAPD employees in quarantine, compared to just a month ago, when there was only 89 quarantined department employees, according to Moore. The average recovery time for employees to return to work after testing positive is about 24 days, he said. “The department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Body Found Burned On Top Of  Pallet Near Freeway Connector Road In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A body was found burned on top of a pallet near a freeway connector road in Long Beach Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers responded at 1:46 a.m. to the connector road of the Artesia (91) Freeway and the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway where they found the victim, the California Highway Patrol reported. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and on Sunday authorities ruled the death a homicide. An arson investigator with the Long Beach Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 6:33 a.m. and a representative from the coroner’s office was called out to the location at 6:48 a.m. The CHP urged anyone with information regarding the death to call them at (323) 644-9550. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS LA

2 Arrested In Shooting At The Bank In Old Town Temecula That Killed Hemet Father

TEMECULA (CBSLA) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a Hemet man at The Bank in Old Town Temecula. (credit: CBS) Shots were reported at The Bank, a Mexican restaurant and bar in the 28600 block of Old Town Front Street, at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Riverside County sheriff’s officials. He was identified as 28-year-old Desmond Dyas of Hemet. He played football at Chaparral High School in Temecula and leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter. Two others, another man...
TEMECULA, CA
CBS LA

Man In His 50s Shot, Killed In Azusa; Probe Underway

AZUSA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Azusa. The incident unfolded just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Glennfinnan Avenue. It was then that police responded to a “shots fired” call. When they arrived, they located a man in his 50s who had been shot in his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
AZUSA, CA
CBS LA

3 Charged With Shooting Into South LA Superior Grocery Store On New Year’s Eve

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two men and a woman were charged Monday with a New Year’s Eve shooting into a South Los Angeles grocery store, injuring six people. (credit: CBS) Beverly Surratt, 28, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Compton, but the two other defendants, 18-year-old Juwann Keaire Williams and 20-year-old Marquae Yoakum, remain at large, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon. All three have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of attempted murder, and six counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. According to the district attorney’s office, Surrat got into an argument with another...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Local Pharmacy Accused Of Charging More Than Double For At-Home COVID-19 Testing Kits

AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA) – With the Omicron surge creating record daily COVID-19 cases numbers, at-home testing kits are in short supply, sparking price-gouging concerns amongst some lawmakers and prompting Governor Newsom to sign an executive order prohibiting the practice. Jan. 11, 2022 (CBSLA) Now, however, one local pharmacy is being accused of taking advantage of the increased demand for tests. “I only needed them so my son can go to school, and this whole town has been scrambling for them and it’s impossible to find them,” said a mother of two, who was identified on camera, that was desperate to find some testing...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Demonstrators March To North Hollywood Police Station Ahead Of Slain Girl’s Funeral

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A public viewing was held Saturday for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, who was struck and killed by a stray bullet fired during a police shooting at a North Hollywood clothing store on Dec. 23. The viewing was held at Angelus Funeral Home on Crenshaw Boulevard in the Leimert Park area of Los Angeles. Later Saturday, a group of demonstrators marched from the Burlington store on Laurel Canyon Boulevard to the Los Angeles Police Department’s North Hollywood station on Burbank Boulevard to demand justice over the girl’s killing. Valentina Orellana-Peralta (Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi LLP) Valentina’s funeral is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA Metro Resumes Bus Fare Collection For First Time Since Start Of COVID Pandemic

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Riders boarding Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses will again have to pay fares for the first time in 21 months. Metro on Monday is resuming fare collection after having suspended the practice in March of 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Discounted passes went on sale in December, and the following promotional fares will be available through July 2022: $3.50 for a Day Pass $12.50 for a Weekly Pass $50 for a 30-Day Pass In September, the Metro Board of Directors gave final approval to a 23-month pilot program that allows K-12 students and anyone enrolled in community college to ride Metro fare-free.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Angeles National Forest Closing Visitor Centers, Offices For 2 Weeks Due To COVID Surge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As a result of the spike in coronavirus cases, the Angeles National Forest is halting public access to its visitor centers, offices and fire stations for two weeks. The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday that all public access to all its visitor centers, fire stations and offices will be restricted for two weeks beginning Monday. “Fire stations and other critical functions, like toilet cleaning and garbage removal, will remain staffed through the duration of the temporary facility closure,” the agency said. However, during the closure, all “currently opened” campgrounds, picnic areas and trails will stay open. “The safety and health of our first responders, employees, and those who visit the Angeles National Forest is my first consideration and this will help in that regard,” said Jerome Perez, forest supervisor of the Angeles National Forest, in a statement. “We must use every tool and enhanced safety measure at our disposal to protect our employees, and right now unfortunately, that means closing access to our facilities for two weeks.” L.A. County on Sunday reported a staggering 45,584 new cases of COVID-19, a daily record since the start of the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles Fire, Police Departments Grappling With COVID Outbreaks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — First responders in the City of Los Angeles have been hit hard by this latest surge of COVID-19 infections, but Mayor Eric Garcetti says they have been preparing for the possibility that so many police officers and firefighters might be waylaid all at the same time. Both the Los Angeles City Fire Department and the LAPD are grappling with hundreds of their ranks out due to a COVID infection. But Garcetti says he has approved overtime so that both agencies can continue to respond quickly to emergencies. Chief Ralph Terrazas says 7% of his staff – nearly 300...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
90K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy