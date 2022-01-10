ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers clinch playoff berth by holding off Rams 27-24 in OT

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y6Zxj_0dh6LfMK00

The San Francisco 49ers clinched a playoff spot with a 27-24 overtime victory over the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday thanks to Robbie Gould's 24-yard field goal with 2:45 left in overtime and a game-ending interception by Ambry Thomas.

Jauan Jennings caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with 26 seconds left in regulation for the 49ers (10-7), who are postseason-bound for only the second time in eight years.

San Francisco rallied from a early 17-point deficit for their sixth consecutive win over the playoff-bound Rams (12-5), who won the division title anyway thanks to Seattle's victory over Arizona.

Sixth-seeded San Francisco will play at Dallas next week, while the fourth-seeded Rams will host the Cardinals in the first playoff game in SoFi Stadium history.

Deebo Samuel rushed for a touchdown and threw a scoring pass to Jennings for the Niners, who made a deliberate 69-yard drive to open overtime. The Rams got the ball back, but Thomas picked off Matthew Stafford's long throw down the Rams' sideline.

San Francisco now has its longest winning streak in this rivalry since the 1990s.

Cooper Kupp caught a go-ahead TD pass from Stafford with 2:26 to play for the Rams, whose five-game winning streak ended.

Stafford passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns while winning the first division title of his 13-year NFL career, but Los Angeles is headed into the postseason on a decidedly down note.

The Rams went ahead 24-17 on Kupp's 4-yard TD catch, and the teams traded punts before Garoppolo led the Niners on an 88-yard drive in 61 seconds, capped by Jennings' score over the middle. San Francisco won the toss and capitalized.

Garoppolo played through an injured right thumb and improved to 6-0 against the Rams, but Samuel made the most impressive throw of the day when he hit Jennings with a wobbly 24-yard TD pass over the baffled Rams defense for the tying score late in the third quarter.

Jalen Ramsey kept the Rams in the game with a diving interception of a tipped ball in the end zone with 7:42 to play when San Francisco was in range for a go-ahead field goal.

Kupp became the fourth player in NFL history to lead the league in receptions, yards receiving and TD catches this season after finishing with seven receptions for 118 yards. He made two huge catches on the Rams' go-ahead drive, but didn't get another touch.

Los Angeles dominated possession in the first half and led 17-0 on Higbee's leaping 15-yard TD catch 6:44 before halftime, but San Francisco drove for its first points on Gould's field goal at the halftime gun.

The Niners went 75 yards immediately after halftime, capped by Samuel's 16-yard TD run. San Francisco's second drive began with 10 consecutive runs before Samuel hit Jennings.

CAM THE RAM

Cam Akers ran the ball five times and caught three passes in his season debut for Los Angeles. The second-year pro tore his Achilles tendon shortly before training camp, but made an exceptionally quick recovery.

INJURIES

The 49ers played without star left tackle Trent Williams, who couldn't return from an elbow injury incurred last week. Backup guard Colton McKivitz started at left tackle.

Niners punter Mitch Wishnowsky was sidelined in the first half by a concussion, forcing Gould to punt. Safety Talanoa Hufanga went out in the first half with a knee injury.

Rams safety Jordan Fuller injured his right foot early in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

49ers: Visit Dallas.

Rams: Host Arizona.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

5 Takeaways From the Rams' 27-24 Loss to 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams blew a 17-point lead that forced overtime before ultimately falling to the San Francisco 49ers by the score of 27-24. It was the 49ers' sixth consecutive time they've beaten their in-state rival across the last three seasons, clearly having the Rams number in games of late.
NFL
rockytopinsider.com

‘Jauan Was A Man Today’: Jennings Big Day Sends 49ers To Playoffs

Rams Can’t Get Job Done In Overtime Loss To 49ers. Former Tennessee receiver Jauan Jennings turned in the best game of his professional career Sunday, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. The second year receiver’s two touchdown performance helped push San Fransisco past the Los Angeles Rams to send the 49ers to the playoffs.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Could Reportedly Hire Fired NFL Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Dallas#American Football#Nfc#Cardinals#Td#Niners
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is Brian Flores' statement regarding his firing

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. With the announcement, owner Stephen Ross released a statement about Flores and the decision that he and general manager Chris Grier, who is reportedly safe, were making. In his three seasons with Miami, Flores...
NFL
The Spun

Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Lamar Jackson News

The 2021 NFL regular season was one to forget for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore entered the 2021 regular season with Super Bowl expectations, but John Harbaugh’s team was ravaged by injuries all season and never found its footing. Jackson was among those who dealt with injuries,...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Crushing National Title Game Injury

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of Monday’s national championship game against Georgia. After splitting the middle of the Bulldogs’ defense for a massive 40-yard gain, Williams tried to make a cut to wiggle by a defender. He stumbled as he tried to make the move and went to the ground on his own when his left leg folded in on itself.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Antonio Brown turning against Tom Brady after his release I UNDISPUTED

Since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally decided to release Antonio Brown, the much-maligned receiver hasn’t been holding back. On a recent podcast, AB called out Tom Brady, accusing the GOAT of being the real GM in Tampa and asking why he was on a prove-it deal if Brady is really his friend. He also said the seven-time Super Bowl champion quote: 'can't do bleep by himself.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to AB turning against Brady.
NFL
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
93K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy