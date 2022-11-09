ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

‘Home Town’ Stars Ben and Erin Napier: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By Erin Crabtree
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWxEq_0dh6GrWl00

Match made in heaven! Ben and Erin Napier had a love story worthy of a television show long before they started appearing on HGTV.

The Home Town stars met when they were both students at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi. The couple began dating in December 2004 and quickly decided that they had found The One.

“On December 7, 2004 [Ben] and I met in our college yearbook room about the feature story we were writing about him,” Erin recalled via Instagram in December 2019. “I was the design editor and for two years had noticed him, always the center of attention, everyone’s best friend, my biggest crush. December 8, we took the photos for the yearbook. December 9, we went on our first date and he met my mama. December 10, we looked at the Christmas lights in Mason Park. December 13, we decided we would get married someday. It sounds crazy to you, maybe. But it makes perfect sense to me.”

Ben and Erin got engaged in September 2007 and tied the knot in November 2008. After renovating their home, the pair caught the eye of HGTV, who offered them a show. Home Town premiered in January 2016 and features renovations in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi.

Amid their success, the TV personalities welcomed daughters Helen and Mae in January 2018 and May 2021, respectively. With parenthood , though, came criticism from internet trolls.

“I typically have a rude comment from someone and I can look at their profile and see this is a mother who has children,” Erin exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2021. “This is another woman attacking me as a woman or a mother or whatever. I like to begin with: ‘You would absolutely not speak to me this way in person. Why do you feel like it’s OK to do it here? It’s not. And this little corner of the internet belongs to me so you’re not welcome here anymore .’ … Anytime someone feels like they can be rude on my social media account, I’d like to let them know this isn’t an acceptable way to communicate and you’re not going to be welcome here anymore, and I block them.”

Despite the naysayers, Ben and Erin have never lost sight of each other on their journey to fame. “It’s Erin and me,” he told CountryLiving.com in March 2017. “Not Erin and me and our moms, not Erin and me and the network, not Erin and me and our fans, if you want to call them that. As far as our marriage goes, it’s me and Erin and God. We work everything out together, and everything has worked out so far.”

Scroll through the gallery below to revisit Ben and Erin’s romance through the years.

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
OHIO STATE
The Daily South

"Home Town" Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed

Hold onto your remotes, y’all… Home Town is coming back!. The uber-popular show is scheduled to return to television with fresh new episodes on Sunday, December 4, at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV. It will also be available to stream on discovery+. The hit series starring home reno...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The List

Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
KANSAS STATE
extratv

Chase Chrisley & Emmy Medders Engaged

“Growing Up Chrisley” star Chase Chrisley is taking the next step in his relationship with girlfriend Emmy Medders!. After almost three years of dating, Chase popped the question to Emmy at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee earlier this month. Of the proposal, he told People magazine, “It was...
TENNESSEE STATE
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
People

Chase Chrisley Is Engaged to Emmy Medders: Inside His Baseball Stadium Proposal with 175K Rose Petals!

The Chrisley Knows Best star proposed to his girlfriend of two years on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee Chase Chrisley is engaged! The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, proposed to Emmy Medders, his girlfriend of nearly three years, on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee. "It was the perfect night," Chrisley tells PEOPLE. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together." RELATED: Growing Up Chrisley: Chase Contemplates Proposing to...
NASHVILLE, TN
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour

Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
The List

The Young And The Restless' Rory Gibson Pops The Question To Longtime Girlfriend

For "The Young and the Restless" star Rory Gibson, life is imitating art in the best way possible — not always a common thing given the mind-boggling storylines sudsers are known for. As Noah Newman, he's been enjoying the honeymoon phase with his new girlfriend, Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang). After Noah experienced heartbreak with his one-time-love Tessa, fans were vying for a new relationship to bloom between him and Allie since her first appearance in March 2022, per Soaps.com. Though Noah hasn't always been lucky in love, his connection with Allie is solid and filled with chemistry.
HAWAII STATE
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
The List

Kyle Chrisley Posts A Heartbreaking Birthday Message To Daughter Chloe

The Chrisley family, known best as the stars of the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," have been put to the test in the last few years. Todd and Julie Chrisley, the patriarch and matriarch of the family, have been dealing with a slew of legal problems following their conviction for federal fraud charges. They are currently awaiting sentencing (via People).
The List

Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives

Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

242K+
Followers
24K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy