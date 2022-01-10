ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul Police Investigating First Homicide Of 2022

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say a man is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s North End neighborhood.

It happened Sunday afternoon on the 100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West. Police say a 38-year-old suspect was found “outside a home a couple miles from the scene.” He was taken to Regions Hospital to be treated for exposure, before being booked at police headquarters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBqnZ_0dh6B8RI00

(credit: CBS)

This is the capital city’s first homicide of the year. Last year, St. Paul set an all-time record for homicides, with 38.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 651-266-5650.

