Bitter Blast: Frigid temps grip Long Island ahead of midweek warmup

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Expect feel-like temperatures in the single digits today and highs only near 20 degrees.

WHAT'S NEW – Frigid weather - Temperatures 15 to 20. Wind chills zero to 10 above.

WHAT'S NEXT – Warmer Wednesday into Thursday - highs 35 to 40 degrees. Normal high is 39. Keeping an eye on storm off east coast Friday and Monday.

TODAY: Frigid. Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs near 20. Wind chills zero to 10 above.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 10 to 13 degrees. Wind chills in the single digits.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Breezy.  Warmer. Highs near 39.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

FRIDAY: Keep an eye on storm off East Coast.  Sun and Clouds.  Highs near 34.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Bitter blast. Windy. Lows near 10, wind chills 5 below to 5 above.

SATURDAY: Sun and Clouds. Windy. Frigid. Highs near 22.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. Late day snow showers.

