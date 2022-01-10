Deep freeze looms for New Jersey for start of workweek

The upcoming workweek in New Jersey is set to be cold and wind with temperatures near freezing.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says today will be colder and dry with a breeze.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but bitterly cold. Highs will stay in the low-20s.

The rest of the workweek looks cold and dry but temperatures will moderate throughout the week.

HEADLINES: Rain wraps, then breezy & icy for the AM commute. This is just refreezing overnight from snowmelt and rain.