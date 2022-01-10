‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘West Side Story’ Top Golden Globes in Private Ceremony Amid Ongoing Boycott
The Power of the Dog , West Side Story and Succession were among the winners of the 79th Golden Globe Awards that were announced on Sunday night via social media and not, as in years past, as part of a star-studded, boozy, nationally televised gala.
This, as much as anything, illustrates the stunning fall from grace experienced over the past year by the organization behind the Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The group has been on the outs with many in Hollywood since last February, when a series of Los Angeles Times pieces revealed that the collection of L.A.-based journalists for foreign outlets included zero Black members and had engaged in unethical conduct and suspect financial practices .
The HFPA immediately began taking steps to reform itself, some quite significant, but refused to follow the advice of numerous Hollywood constituencies that have been boycotting it, or that of its longtime broadcasting partner, NBC . The network, in declining to air the Globes in 2022 , declared, “Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.” Instead, the HFPA decided to forge ahead with announcing nominations and winners for the 79th consecutive year — though talent, studios and networks have, thus far, almost unanimously ignored them.
Sunday’s Globes — which, as always, recognized achievements in both film and television — honored The Power of the Dog with key wins, including best drama, best director for Jane Campion and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee. West Side Story won for best musical or comedy, in addition to best actress for Rachel Zegler.
On the TV side, Succession was honored as best drama series, in addition to picking up acting wins for Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook. Hacks collected the prize for best comedy series and best actress for Jean Smart.
Among the night’s notable winners was Pose star Michaela Jae Rodriguez, who became the first trans woman to win a Globe when she prevailed for best lead actress in a drama series. She celebrated the win on Instagram, dedicating it to “the many multi, beautiful colors of the rainbow around the freakin’ world.” Additionally, Squid Game’ s O Yeong-su was the first South Korean actor to score a Globe with his best supporting actor win.
Along with Rodriguez, Zegler was one of few Hollywood notables to acknowledge the Globes results — right as her win was announced, she tweeted a photo of Oscar Isaac pulling a name out of a bowl — although she didn’t specifically mention the Globes or the HFPA. But she did in a follow-up tweet , writing: “i got cast as maría in west side story on 1/9/19. and i just won a golden globe for that same performance, on 1/9/22. life is very strange.”
Her West Side Story co-star Ariana DeBose, who was best supporting actress in a movie, also tweeted : “There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project- infused with blood, sweat, tears and love- having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you.”
Also celebrating online was Dopesick creator Danny Strong, who took to Twitter to offer “huge congratulations” to Michael Keaton after his acting win for the Hulu series.
A couple of the studios also joined in with congratulatory tweets: 20th Century Studios applauded the winners of West Side Story, while Disney Animation celebrated Encanto’ s win.
The awards were announced during a private event that did not include celebrities in attendance and had a very limited press presence, with no livestream available. Instead, winners were announced through tweets, some of which were mocked by social media users for seeming corny or confused, including the one initially announcing West Side Story’s best picture win with “If laughter is the best medicine @WestSideMovie is the cure for what ails you.” The tweet was later deleted, and the word “laughter” was replaced by “music” in a follow-up post.
Among those speaking at the subdued affair was Kyle Bowser, senior vp of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau. “Imagination is the currency that sustains and propels the entertainment industries,” he said, according to a tweet from the Golden Globes ’ official Twitter account.
While announcing the awards, the Globes’ account announced that the HFPA was giving grants to such nonprofit organizations as Get Lit, focused on teen literacy, and St. Elmo Village, encouraging involvement in the arts. The Globes’ account also posted a video message from Jamie Lee Curtis praising the HFPA’s charitable contributions of funds that Curtis said have been generated from the ceremony and telecast.
“They fund creators and educators and institutions of higher learning and film-preservation organizations, and they do so at a very low-key, off-the-record evening of giving,” the actress said. “And I’ve been the lucky host of that evening a couple times. And so I just wanted to honor and stand with them in this continued advocacy of great need and great support that the HFPA continue to serve and offer with their generosity.”
Later, the Globes shared a video message from Arnold Schwarzenegger, who praised the “incredible philanthropic programs supported by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the past 27 years.”
A full list of winners follows.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (WINNER)
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Will Smith, King Richard (WINNER)
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
West Side Story (WINNER)
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story (WINNER)
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom! (WINNER)
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto (WINNER)
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)
Drive My Car (Japan) (WINNER)
Compartment No. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)
The Hand of God (Italy)
A Hero (France / Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (WINNER)
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Best Director – Motion Picture
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast (WINNER)
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Hans Zimmer, Dune (WINNER)
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“No Time to Die” — No Time to Die (WINNER)
Music by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell; Lyrics by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
“Be Alive” — King Richard
Music by Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“Dos Oruguitas” — Encanto
Music by Lin-Manuel Miranda; Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” — Belfast
Music by Van Morrison; Lyrics by Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Respect
Music by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman; Lyrics by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
Best Television Series – Drama
Succession (WINNER)
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose (WINNER)
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jeremy Strong, Succession (WINNER)
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hacks (WINNER)
The Great
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (WINNER)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Underground Railroad (WINNER)
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (WINNER)
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Michael Keaton, Dopesick (WINNER)
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television
Sarah Snook, Succession (WINNER)
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie Macdowell, Maid
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
O Yeong-su, Squid Game (WINNER)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
This story originally published on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 2:09 p.m.
