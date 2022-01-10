ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘West Side Story’ Top Golden Globes in Private Ceremony Amid Ongoing Boycott

By Scott Feinberg and Ryan Gajewski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRKn9_0dh4wmmy00

The Power of the Dog , West Side Story and Succession were among the winners of the 79th Golden Globe Awards that were announced on Sunday night via social media and not, as in years past, as part of a star-studded, boozy, nationally televised gala.

This, as much as anything, illustrates the stunning fall from grace experienced over the past year by the organization behind the Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The group has been on the outs with many in Hollywood since last February, when a series of Los Angeles Times pieces revealed that the collection of L.A.-based journalists for foreign outlets included zero Black members and had engaged in unethical conduct and suspect financial practices .

The HFPA immediately began taking steps to reform itself, some quite significant, but refused to follow the advice of numerous Hollywood constituencies that have been boycotting it, or that of its longtime broadcasting partner, NBC . The network, in declining to air the Globes in 2022 , declared, “Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.” Instead, the HFPA decided to forge ahead with announcing nominations and winners for the 79th consecutive year — though talent, studios and networks have, thus far, almost unanimously ignored them.

Sunday’s Globes — which, as always, recognized achievements in both film and television — honored The Power of the Dog with key wins, including best drama, best director for Jane Campion and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee. West Side Story won for best musical or comedy, in addition to best actress for Rachel Zegler.

On the TV side, Succession was honored as best drama series, in addition to picking up acting wins for Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook. Hacks collected the prize for best comedy series and best actress for Jean Smart.

Among the night’s notable winners was Pose star Michaela Jae Rodriguez, who became the first trans woman to win a Globe when she prevailed for best lead actress in a drama series. She celebrated the win on Instagram, dedicating it to “the many multi, beautiful colors of the rainbow around the freakin’ world.” Additionally, Squid Game’ s O Yeong-su was the first South Korean actor to score a Globe with his best supporting actor win.

Along with Rodriguez, Zegler was one of few Hollywood notables to acknowledge the Globes results — right as her win was announced, she tweeted a photo of Oscar Isaac pulling a name out of a bowl — although she didn’t specifically mention the Globes or the HFPA. But she did in a follow-up tweet , writing: “i got cast as maría in west side story on 1/9/19. and i just won a golden globe for that same performance, on 1/9/22. life is very strange.”

Her West Side Story co-star Ariana DeBose, who was best supporting actress in a movie, also tweeted : “There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project- infused with blood, sweat, tears and love- having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you.”

Also celebrating online was Dopesick creator Danny Strong, who took to Twitter to offer “huge congratulations” to Michael Keaton after his acting win for the Hulu series.

A couple of the studios also joined in with congratulatory tweets: 20th Century Studios applauded the winners of West Side Story, while Disney Animation celebrated Encanto’ s win.

The awards were announced during a private event that did not include celebrities in attendance and had a very limited press presence, with no livestream available. Instead, winners were announced through tweets, some of which were mocked by social media users for seeming corny or confused, including the one initially announcing West Side Story’s best picture win with “If laughter is the best medicine @WestSideMovie is the cure for what ails you.” The tweet was later deleted, and the word “laughter” was replaced by “music” in a follow-up post.

Among those speaking at the subdued affair was Kyle Bowser, senior vp of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau. “Imagination is the currency that sustains and propels the entertainment industries,” he said, according to a tweet from the Golden Globes ’ official Twitter account.

While announcing the awards, the Globes’ account announced that the HFPA was giving grants to such nonprofit organizations as Get Lit, focused on teen literacy, and St. Elmo Village, encouraging involvement in the arts. The Globes’ account also posted a video message from Jamie Lee Curtis praising the HFPA’s charitable contributions of funds that Curtis said have been generated from the ceremony and telecast.

“They fund creators and educators and institutions of higher learning and film-preservation organizations, and they do so at a very low-key, off-the-record evening of giving,” the actress said. “And I’ve been the lucky host of that evening a couple times. And so I just wanted to honor and stand with them in this continued advocacy of great need and great support that the HFPA continue to serve and offer with their generosity.”

Later, the Globes shared a video message from Arnold Schwarzenegger, who praised the “incredible philanthropic programs supported by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the past 27 years.”

A full list of winners follows.

Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (WINNER)
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Will Smith, King Richard (WINNER)
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
West Side Story (WINNER)
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story (WINNER)
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom! (WINNER)
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto (WINNER)
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)
Drive My Car (Japan) (WINNER)
Compartment No. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)
The Hand of God (Italy)
A Hero (France / Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (WINNER)
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best Director – Motion Picture
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast (WINNER)
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Hans Zimmer, Dune (WINNER)
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“No Time to Die” — No Time to Die (WINNER)
Music by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell; Lyrics by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
“Be Alive” — King Richard
Music by Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“Dos Oruguitas” — Encanto
Music by Lin-Manuel Miranda; Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” — Belfast
Music by Van Morrison; Lyrics by Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Respect
Music by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman; Lyrics by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

Best Television Series – Drama
Succession (WINNER)
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose (WINNER)
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jeremy Strong, Succession (WINNER)
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hacks (WINNER)
The Great
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (WINNER)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Underground Railroad (WINNER)
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (WINNER)
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Michael Keaton, Dopesick (WINNER)
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television
Sarah Snook, Succession (WINNER)
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie Macdowell, Maid
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
O Yeong-su, Squid Game (WINNER)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

This story originally published on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 2:09 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallée’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram. Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday. “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Allan Ackerman, Acclaimed Director for Stage and Television, Dies at 77

Robert Allan Ackerman, the admired director who guided the likes of Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren, Vanessa Redgrave, Sean Penn and Anne Bancroft in productions for stage and television, has died. He was 77. Ackerman died Monday of kidney failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, a family spokesman told The Hollywood Reporter. A Brooklyn native and protégé of famed theatrical producer Joseph Papp, Ackerman received two of his five career Emmy nominations for directing and producing the 2001 miniseries Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows, starring Judy Davis. He landed two more Emmy noms two years later for...
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: How Mason Gooding Landed ‘Scream’ — With Help From an NYU Paper

Before Mason Gooding left NYU in 2018 to pursue acting full-time, he penned a six-page paper arguing that one Hollywood property was particularly deserving of a reboot: Wes Craven’s Scream. A few years later, the actor found himself in a general meeting with directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who were developing a new take on the genre-defining franchise that launched 25 years ago. After a two-hour conversation, Gooding mentioned his paper, and was a little embarrassed when the filmmakers asked to read it. “I sent it to them and heard nothing for like two weeks,” says Gooding. Then he...
MOVIES
In Style

George Clooney Said He Was Responsible for the Failure of His Marriage to Talia Balsam

Who: Actress Talia Balsam, 62, and Oscar-winning actor, producer, writer, and director George Clooney, 60. How They Met: According to a 1996 Vanity Fair profile, Balsam and Clooney hit it off while co-starring in a "local play" in 1984. She broke up with him, they got back together, and he proposed, the relationship culminating in a Las Vegas wedding in December 1989.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Snook
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Film Star#Los Angeles Times#Hfpa#Nbc
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Gal Gadot Admits ‘Imagine’ Cover Was ‘in Poor Taste’

Gal Gadot has accepted that her star-studded cover video of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” released at the start of the pandemic, may not have been the best idea. In the cover story for InStyle‘s February issue, the Wonder Woman actress reflected on her choice to create the clip, which featured Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, and Will Ferrell, among others. “With the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny,” Gadot said. “I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
arcamax.com

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared via pre-recorded video at private Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis was seemingly the only celebrity to appear digitally at Sunday's (09.01.22) Golden Globes. The 2022 event took place behind closed doors with no celebrities at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, after The Hollywood Foreign Press Association came under fire for the lack of black representation among its members.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theplaylist.net

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Was “Devastated” When Cate Blanchett Dropped Out Of ‘Being The Ricardos’

When the discussion about “Being the Ricardos” is brought up, most people talk about the casting controversy surrounding Aaron Sorkin’s picks to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, respectively. A lot has already been made about the Bardem/Arnaz situation, but apparently, there’s a bit more to the Kidman situation than just fans being upset over her being chosen. In fact, well before Kidman was attached and before Aaron Sorkin was brought on to write and direct, there was another A-lister signed to take on the lead role in the film—Cate Blanchett.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Person With the Most Golden Globes Is Not a Surprise to Anyone Based on Her Work

With the 2022 Golden Globes potentially spelling the end for this awards show, many people are learning as much as they can about this time-honored tradition honoring film and television. One of the most frequently asked questions about the Awards each season concerns which person has the most Golden Globe Awards. The show first began in 1944, giving plenty of time for actors or actresses to rack up a large number of accolades.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Golden Globes: The full list of winners from 2022 ceremony – live updates

The Golden Globes are going ahead despite being pulled by NBC following a controversy surrounding voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).Last year, the organisation’s voting membership faced a Hollywood boycott after it was revealed there were no Black members.Many studios and notable figures openly criticised the HFPA, with Tom Cruise going so far as to return his three awards. Ultimately, NBC dropped the ceremony, meaning the 2022 edition will not being televised or streamed online. This year’s nominees won’t be in attendance.The HFPA will be announcing each winner as the ceremony takes place from 1am GMT – you...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy