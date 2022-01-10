‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘West Side Story’ Top Golden Globes in Private Ceremony Amid Ongoing Boycott

The Power of the Dog , West Side Story and Succession were among the winners of the 79th Golden Globe Awards that were announced on Sunday night via social media and not, as in years past, as part of a star-studded, boozy, nationally televised gala.

This, as much as anything, illustrates the stunning fall from grace experienced over the past year by the organization behind the Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The group has been on the outs with many in Hollywood since last February, when a series of Los Angeles Times pieces revealed that the collection of L.A.-based journalists for foreign outlets included zero Black members and had engaged in unethical conduct and suspect financial practices .

The HFPA immediately began taking steps to reform itself, some quite significant, but refused to follow the advice of numerous Hollywood constituencies that have been boycotting it, or that of its longtime broadcasting partner, NBC . The network, in declining to air the Globes in 2022 , declared, “Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.” Instead, the HFPA decided to forge ahead with announcing nominations and winners for the 79th consecutive year — though talent, studios and networks have, thus far, almost unanimously ignored them.

Sunday’s Globes — which, as always, recognized achievements in both film and television — honored The Power of the Dog with key wins, including best drama, best director for Jane Campion and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee. West Side Story won for best musical or comedy, in addition to best actress for Rachel Zegler.

On the TV side, Succession was honored as best drama series, in addition to picking up acting wins for Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook. Hacks collected the prize for best comedy series and best actress for Jean Smart.

Among the night’s notable winners was Pose star Michaela Jae Rodriguez, who became the first trans woman to win a Globe when she prevailed for best lead actress in a drama series. She celebrated the win on Instagram, dedicating it to “the many multi, beautiful colors of the rainbow around the freakin’ world.” Additionally, Squid Game’ s O Yeong-su was the first South Korean actor to score a Globe with his best supporting actor win.

Along with Rodriguez, Zegler was one of few Hollywood notables to acknowledge the Globes results — right as her win was announced, she tweeted a photo of Oscar Isaac pulling a name out of a bowl — although she didn’t specifically mention the Globes or the HFPA. But she did in a follow-up tweet , writing: “i got cast as maría in west side story on 1/9/19. and i just won a golden globe for that same performance, on 1/9/22. life is very strange.”

Her West Side Story co-star Ariana DeBose, who was best supporting actress in a movie, also tweeted : “There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project- infused with blood, sweat, tears and love- having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you.”

Also celebrating online was Dopesick creator Danny Strong, who took to Twitter to offer “huge congratulations” to Michael Keaton after his acting win for the Hulu series.

A couple of the studios also joined in with congratulatory tweets: 20th Century Studios applauded the winners of West Side Story, while Disney Animation celebrated Encanto’ s win.

The awards were announced during a private event that did not include celebrities in attendance and had a very limited press presence, with no livestream available. Instead, winners were announced through tweets, some of which were mocked by social media users for seeming corny or confused, including the one initially announcing West Side Story’s best picture win with “If laughter is the best medicine @WestSideMovie is the cure for what ails you.” The tweet was later deleted, and the word “laughter” was replaced by “music” in a follow-up post.

Among those speaking at the subdued affair was Kyle Bowser, senior vp of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau. “Imagination is the currency that sustains and propels the entertainment industries,” he said, according to a tweet from the Golden Globes ’ official Twitter account.

While announcing the awards, the Globes’ account announced that the HFPA was giving grants to such nonprofit organizations as Get Lit, focused on teen literacy, and St. Elmo Village, encouraging involvement in the arts. The Globes’ account also posted a video message from Jamie Lee Curtis praising the HFPA’s charitable contributions of funds that Curtis said have been generated from the ceremony and telecast.

“They fund creators and educators and institutions of higher learning and film-preservation organizations, and they do so at a very low-key, off-the-record evening of giving,” the actress said. “And I’ve been the lucky host of that evening a couple times. And so I just wanted to honor and stand with them in this continued advocacy of great need and great support that the HFPA continue to serve and offer with their generosity.”

Later, the Globes shared a video message from Arnold Schwarzenegger, who praised the “incredible philanthropic programs supported by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the past 27 years.”

A full list of winners follows.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (WINNER)

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Will Smith, King Richard (WINNER)

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

West Side Story (WINNER)

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story (WINNER)

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom! (WINNER)

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto (WINNER)

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)

Drive My Car (Japan) (WINNER)

Compartment No. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France / Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (WINNER)

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best Director – Motion Picture

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast (WINNER)

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Hans Zimmer, Dune (WINNER)

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“No Time to Die” — No Time to Die (WINNER)

Music by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell; Lyrics by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

“Be Alive” — King Richard

Music by Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” — Encanto

Music by Lin-Manuel Miranda; Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” — Belfast

Music by Van Morrison; Lyrics by Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Respect

Music by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman; Lyrics by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession (WINNER)

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose (WINNER)

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeremy Strong, Succession (WINNER)

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hacks (WINNER)

The Great

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (WINNER)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Underground Railroad (WINNER)

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (WINNER)

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Michael Keaton, Dopesick (WINNER)

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

Sarah Snook, Succession (WINNER)

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie Macdowell, Maid

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

O Yeong-su, Squid Game (WINNER)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

This story originally published on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 2:09 p.m.