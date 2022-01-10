ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

More Than 90 Philadelphia Schools Going Virtual This Week Due To COVID-Related Staffing Issues

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gdpUT_0dh3mKud00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 90 Philadelphia schools have shifted to virtual learning this week due to staffing shortages.

It’s back – the debate of in-person learning versus virtual classes.

“Yes in class for her to learn, but no because I don’t want her to get sick,” Ricardo Martinez said.

Martinez says he can understand the benefit to both sides as he walks his 7-year-old daughter inside Clara Barton Elementary School, which is open for now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLPUy_0dh3mKud00

“She already has a compromised immune system from birth,” Martinez said.

“Since with COVID I’d love to do online school,” Sophia Martinez said. “Because since all the stuff is going around, I’d rather go to zoom because I don’t want to get sick.”

As of Monday, 91 Philadelphia schools switched to virtual learning as the omicron variant continues to spread across the city making it difficult for the district to staff its in-person classrooms.

“It depends on the number of staff that a school has and to determine if they could fill in for those who are unable to report to work,” Monica Lewis, a spokesperson with the School District of Philadelphia, said.

Every day families must now wait to hear if their child’s school is next, which causes some parents to have to worry about childcare.

There will be daily updates on new in-person closures scheduled for 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. An update at 6 a.m. will be added if needed.

“It is kind of frustrating because they may call me tomorrow,” Amari Cruz said.

“I have to either be home with my daughter because at work we don’t have hot spot or wifi for them, it’s very inconsistent,” she added.

While everyone says safety is a priority, some feel it going to come at the price of sacrificing their child’s education.

“Last year with the whole pandemic and being home school, I don’t think she got the proper education she should’ve gotten,” Ricardo Martinez said.

“Then we can all quarantine together for the next two weeks then they can open up again,” Cruz said.

Officials said they are also working to ensure critical services, including tech support and school lunches, continue for those students whose classrooms close.

“We have 24 schools that will serve as rapid to go meal sites beginning Tuesday, and people can go and pick up a 10 meal grab and go box – and it’s a five breakfast, five lunch meal box,” Lewis said.

The list of schools going virtual for the week of Jan. 10 can be found here.

CBS3 reporters Alicia Roberts and Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

More Than A Dozen North Texas School Districts Halt Classes Until Next Tuesday Due To COVID-19-Related Absences

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple school districts announced temporary school closings due to issues surrounding COVID-19 staffing shortages and/or student illnesses. Due to the rising number of COVID-related absences and a shortage of substitute teachers, Mansfield ISD has decided to temporarily close six elementary schools: Janet Brockett, Louise Cabaniss, Judy Miller, Martha Reid, Tarver Rendon, and Roberta Tipps.
DALLAS, TX
cbslocal.com

3 More Twin Cities School Districts Move To Distance Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three more Twin Cities school districts are temporarily shifting to distance learning due to rising COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages. Public schools in Roseville, Richfield and Farmington all announced this week that students will learn online for varying periods of time. Roseville will move to distance...
ROSEVILLE, MN
Wbaltv.com

Dozens of Baltimore City schools to go virtual starting Monday

Baltimore City Public Schools is temporarily transitioning dozens of schools to virtual learning starting Monday. The district said decisions are made based on having enough staff available to operate a school or the ability to conduct COVID-19 testing. The following schools will temporarily transition to virtual learning starting Monday:. Arlington...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Dozens Of Baltimore City Schools Making Temporary Transition To Virtual Learning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to the ongoing pandemic, some Baltimore City Schools have decided to temporarily transition to virtual learning. This decision was made based on having enough staff to operate a school or the ability to conduct COVID-19 testing. The following schools will temporarily transition to virtual learning on the date listed below. Schools that will transition to virtual learning on Monday, January 10 Arlington Elementary School Armistead Gardens Elementary/Middle School Baltimore International Academy East Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (Grade 10 only) Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School Barclay Elementary/Middle School Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle School Calvin Rodwell Elementary School Charles Carroll Barrister Elementary City Neighbors Hamilton #346 Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School Cross Country Elementary/Middle School Curtis...
BALTIMORE, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Philadelphia-area hospitals are overwhelmed, but not only by covid-19 patients

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia-area hospitals are jammed with patients, but not always because they are truly sick enough to be there. Staff shortages at nursing homes and home care companies, difficulty finding dialysis slots for covid-19 patients, and even a lack of space in city homeless shelters are forcing hospitals to keep patients who should be discharged.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Lewis
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Nurses Exhausted, Frustrated As COVID-19 Surges: ‘We Want America To Recognize That We’re In A Huge Crisis’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s growing exhaustion and frustration for medical staffs confronting a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and staffing shortages. Nurses are calling for a day of action Thursday. Most hospitals say they’ve reached a crisis situation. The dedication and courage of their staff is what keeps them going, but many hospital workers say they’re running on empty, although they’re still holding onto hope. On the frontlines fighting COVID-19 in the Jefferson emergency department, Dr. Effie Kean spent the last nine months pregnant with her daughter who was born on Jan. 8. Kean says she felt safe with the protective equipment and is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
whdh.com

Boston Public Schools superintendent says she suspects COVID-19 vaccines will be required for students at some point

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius discussed the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students during a school committee meeting Wednesday. When asked about vaccine mandates by School Committee Member Lorena Lopera, Cassellius responded by saying education officials are waiting for more clearance regarding vaccinating children.
BOSTON, MA
THV11

Some Arkansas schools going virtual due to spread of COVID

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Superintendent Mike Poore, Little Rock School District will shift to virtual learning for two days (January 6-7). Poore released this message via Facebook Live, saying the virtual learning shift will include Pre-K through 12th grade. You can watch the Facebook video here:. Poore...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online School#Home School#Phlschools
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Closes 4 More Pittsburgh Public Schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four more Pittsburgh Public schools are closing because of COVID-19. Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5 and Pittsburgh Woolslair PreK-5 are closing until Jan. 21 because COVID-19 cases have reached the 5% threshold. Activities will be canceled too, including CAPA performances, though auditions on Jan. 15 will be rescheduled. They’re the latest in a wave of rolling closures hitting the district as it deals with COVID-19 issues like rising cases and staffing shortages. Nearly 30 Pittsburgh Public schools are now closed. Two facilities will be closed until Jan. 20 for COVID-19 Mitigation. Pittsburgh Brookline PreK-8 Pittsburgh South Brook 6-8 Twenty-one facilities are closed for the remainder of the week and are scheduled to reopen Jan. 18. Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8 (No Grab and Go) Pittsburgh Banksville PreK Pittsburgh Brashear High School Pittsburgh Carrick High School Pittsburgh Chartiers Early Childhood Center Pittsburgh Crescent Early Childhood Center Pittsburgh Colfax Pittsburgh Carmalt Pittsburgh Conroy Pittsburgh Dilworth Pittsburgh Faison PreK-5 Pittsburgh Liberty Pittsburgh Langley Pittsburgh Linden Pittsburgh Mifflin Pittsburgh Obama 6-12 Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy Pittsburgh Pioneer Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center (No Grab and Go) Pittsburgh Spring Garden Early Childhood Center Pittsburgh Sunnyside (No Grab and Go)
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC4 Columbus

3 Columbus City Schools go remote Monday due to staffing issue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second week in a row, staffing shortages have forced some Columbus City Schools to switch to remote learning. On Monday, three schools will either remain in or switch to remote learning: Devonshire Alternative Elementary School Hilltonia Middle School  Woodward Park Middle School and 6th Grade at Walden The district […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Philly

Omicron Continues To ‘Significantly Impact’ In-Person Learning As 2 More Philly Schools Go Virtual To Bring Total Over 100

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of Philadelphia schools switching to virtual learning this week is now over 100. Two more schools have joined the growing list because of the COVID-19 surge brought upon by the omicron variant. Right now, a total of 101 schools are virtual. On Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Dr. William Hite gave an update on what’s being done to keep students safe. “It is an understatement that this school year has not been easy or predictable,” Hite said. More than 100 Philadelphia schools shifted to virtual learning this week. “Omicron continues to significantly impact our staffing levels, sometimes forcing us to sometimes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wtae.com

﻿17 schools in Pittsburgh Public Schools district to transition to remote learning due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages

The Pittsburgh Public Schools district announced Monday that 17 schools will transition to virtual/remote learning due to COVID-related staffing shortages. Eight school buildings will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 4:. Pittsburgh Carrick High School. Pittsburgh Greenfield PreK-8 Pittsburgh Liberty PreK-5 Pittsburgh South Hills 6-8 Pittsburgh Whittier PreK-5 Pittsburgh Obama 6-12.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
53K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy