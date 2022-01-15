STORM WATCH: Bitter blast Saturday ahead of storm late Sunday

News 12 meteorologists say there will be a bitter blast into Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for western Ulster County from 7 p.m. Friday until noon Saturday.

A will child advisory is in effect starting at 12 a.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Saturday for all of the Hudson Valley, except Rockland and southern Westchester counties.

SATURDAY: BITTER BLAST - Morning wind chills 0 to -15 (very dangerous for prolonged periods of time to be exposed to this type of weather) – Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day - highs around 19 degrees, feeling at best like the single digits. Lows around 9.

SUNDAY: Dry with sunshine to start then clouds rolling in later. It’ll be cold but not blustery as the winds from Saturday will have faded away. Highs around 32 degrees. Snow develops Sunday evening after 8 p.m. - could mix quickly and change to rain especially south of 287. Temperatures will go through some warming overnight closer to the coast.

MONDAY - STORM WATCH - Unless there are major track changes, this looks like a quick hit of accumulating snow, mixing with freezing rain and sleet then changing to rain, as temps warm very early in the morning. Most snow/wintry wx will hang around longer north of I-84 and toward the Catskills. Most of the lower Hudson Valley will likely see wet and windy conditions by the time they wake up. Strong winds and coastal flooding are additional impacts we are monitoring. The storm is likely out of here midday/early afternoon. Highs around 42. Lows around 25.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy - highs around 35. Lows near 23.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix to snow showers north of 84 – highs around 37.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy – highs around 34.

FRIDAY: Sun, clouds and cold – highs around 29.