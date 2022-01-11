ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

More than 90 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to COVID-related staffing challenges

By 6abc Digital Staff
 1 day ago

The School District of Philadelphia says nearly 100 schools temporarily shifted to virtual learning this week due to staffing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Really that's the only option. If we don't have enough staff in schools, we can't open the school and operate it safely for students," explained Monica Lewis, a spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia.

The list of the 99 schools that will shift to virtual can be found here .

The School District of Philadelphia is just one of many districts in a tough spot due to COVID-19.

On Friday, medical experts at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
said preserving as much in-person instruction for kids outweighs the risks of COVID infection at this stage of the pandemic.

However, some parents tell Action News they're glad administrators made the switch to go virtual.

"You can't have people sitting on top of people and then they cough or anything like that," said Ada Buttler.

One father said it's no different for his kids to learn in person or online.

"I agree with that, of course, safety is number one," said Ping Oei.

SEE ALSO: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Importance of in-school learning outweighs risks of COVID

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is weighing in on the importance of children remaining in school instead of virtual learning amid COVID surge.

Another parent told Action News that his daughter's school was doing a great job at trying to keep kids healthy, but he made the call to keep his child home before the district then switched her school to virtual.

"Especially with the young children, they don't know they're touching each other, coughing, speaking in each other's faces. I just don't feel comfortable," said Zak Aslam.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers also updated its COVID safety demands, stressing they want to pause in-person learning until a better plan is developed. They also want adequate PPE, more testing, and more vaccine programs.

Lewis hopes schools that are virtual this week will be able to return to in-person next week and to eventually be back in person to finish out the school year.

"It is our intention to have as many children as possible learn in person. So if a school can be open because there's sufficient staff there, then that school will be opened," Lewis explained.

The district says they will continue to update parents at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. daily. If changes are made overnight, they will send that info out at 6 a.m.

Principals will communicate directly with students and families with information regarding virtual instruction.

Comments / 4

Sure?whateverUsay
3d ago

staffing challenges? more like pay rate challenges, everywhere else companies are paying up 19 bucks an hour ,and the school districts pay sounds like you'll be working practically as a volunteer, and teachers are finding contracts with PA virtual schools... maybe the pay isn't the same but the positive income balance things out... no gasoline expenses...

Reply
2
 

