‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: Everything We Know So Far About the Marvel Movie

By Nicole Massabrook
 2 days ago

Stranger than ever. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been slowly introducing the multiverse, and the Doctor Strange sequel will finally dive headfirst into the weirdness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was first teased at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home , released in December 2021. After the credits, audiences got their first look at the trailer for the May movie, and it's clear that the sequel won't just be a direct follow up to 2017's Doctor Strange movie. The Benedict Cumberbatch -led flick will deal with some of the aftermath of several other Marvel movies and TV shows (which means there are spoilers ahead for every title through Spider-Man: No Way Home ).

In the third Spider-Man movie, Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) cast a spell that went wrong, cracking open the multiverse, allowing parallel universes to collide. While only those who had a direct connection to Spider-Man were affected in that movie, it looks like there might be more problems with the multiverse at large.

In the trailer, Strange seeks out Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch ( Elizabeth Olsen ) for help. She immediately starts to apologize for Westview, which WandaVision viewers will remember as the town she accidentally magically compelled into her grief-induced sitcom fantasy. However, he has bigger concerns now and asks Wanda what she knows about the multiverse.

The concept was already introduced in Disney+'s Loki — which included Loki ( Tom Hiddleston ) meeting various versions of himself from alternate timelines — as well as the animated What If...? , another Disney+ show that featured the voices of many cast members , including Cumberbatch as Strange. That might turn out to be very important.

The trailer for the Doctor Strange sequel shows Stephen saying he never meant for "any of this to happen." His friend-turned-foe Karl Mordo (who turned his back on the Sorcerer Supreme in the 2017 Doctor Strange film and now wants to rid all sorcerers of their magic) gives him a warning.

"I'm sorry, Stephen," Mordo ( Chiwetel Ejiofor ) says. "I hope you understand that the greatest threat to our universe — is you."

He might mean that very literally. The trailer shows another version of Doctor Strange — Dark Strange. He looks like the version fans previously saw in What If...? in 2021. Viewers watched as the neurosurgeon went off the deep end in an attempt to save Christine's ( Rachel McAdams ) life and stole power from anyone he could to change the course of history. If the Dark Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer is at all similar to the animated one, it's clear that all of the characters fans love are in major trouble.

"Things just got out of hand," Dark Strange says ominously.

Check out everything we know so far about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness :

