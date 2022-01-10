Taco Bell employee fatally shot by gunman after apparent argument at drive-thru in South LA: Police

A gunman opened fire Saturday night in a drive-thru at a Taco Bell in South Los Angeles, killing an employee, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. at the fast-food restaurant near the intersection of Century and Avalon boulevards, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. The victim was shot in the torso with a semiautomatic handgun after an apparent argument, according to investigators.

Emergency responders arrived to find the employee - identified by family members as 41-year-old Alejandro Garcia - unconscious and not breathing.

Relatives who spoke with Eyewitness News on Sunday said the dispute started over what they believe was a fake $20 bill. They say Garcia was working the night shift at the restaurant alongside his son. The argument started when the son allegedly refused to accept what appeared to be a counterfeit $20 bill from the suspected shooters.

"I guess they got upset and they just started shooting," said Garcia's cousin, Nancy Garcia del Sol. "My nephew was close by so he closed the window but the shots ... they went in. [Garcia] got shot in the heart, and that's what killed him, and he died there ... in front of his son's presence."

Garcia leaves behind three children. Family members say he worked at the restaurant one night a week to earn extra money for his family.

Meanwhile, two suspects were being sought in connection with the shooting, described only as males between 20 and 25 years old.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear that this happened," Taco Bell said in a statement. "Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the team member in this difficult time. We understand the owner and operator of this location is working with the local authorities in their investigation and has reached out directly to the affected family to offer support."