Get Over 60% Off on Select J. Crew Cashmere Clothing Before They Sell Out

It was legendary fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy, who said, “All a woman needs to be chic is a raincoat, two suits, a pair of trousers, and a cashmere sweater.” This time around, we can help with the cashmere department while fall is right around the corner. For a limited time, one of our favorite stores — yes, J. Crew — is having a huge sale on some of their clothes. But not just any clothes, their cashmere clothes are what’s on sale.

For as long as we can remember, cashmere has been a super sought-after material in your clothes. But the prices sometimes put cashmere way out of our budget. Luckily, J. Crew’s sale has covered those concerns, too. Cue your inner Carrie Bradshaw and online shop to your heart’s content because J. Crew’s cashmere selections won’t last long. From comfortable socks to unique sweaters , check out some of our top picks from the J.Crew Cashmere sale below.

Cotton-cashmere halter sweater-tank — $59.99, originally $79.50

If you’d rather wear a more vintage-cut top, then treat yourself to this chic top. Both stretchy and stylish, this cashmere top can match any outfit, whether you’re dressing up or down. You can also snag an extra 50 percent off with the code SHOPSALE .

Cashmere-wool poncho — $69.50, originally $118.00

Start the fall season by treating yourself to this lofty cashmere poncho made of long-lasting fibers and designed for optimal comfort. Keep in mind that this can run a bit larger, so it’s perfect for the cozy outfits you have in mind.

Women’s cashmere trouser socks — $34.50, originally $59.50

Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the cold is leaving any time soon. So to beat the freeze, snag some comfortable cashmere socks.

Cashmere bouclé cable-sleeve sweater — $89.99, originally $248.00

This cashmere, acorn sweater just screams cozy and chic, and we can’t wait to snag one for ourselves ahead of the chilly season.

