ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Monica Aldama, Gabi Butler and More ’Cheer’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

It didn’t take long for Netflix viewers to start rooting for the Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team when Cheer debuted in 2020. Us Weekly is giving updates on Morgan Simianer, La’Darius Marshall, Gabi Butler and more of your favorite cheerleaders.

Netflix followed head coach Monica Aldama and her squad for six episodes in season 1, which started streaming in January 2020, as they trained for the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer & Dance Championship in 2019. While it appeared several students were done with their time at the Texas community college at the end of season 1, Monica explained to Us at the time that Navarro doesn’t “follow your typical NCAA rules like the other sport.”

She explained: “But for NCA, which is the company that we compete with for competition, you have five years of eligibility and three of those can be at a junior college.”

Monica added that they can continue their cheerleading careers for several more years outside of the NCA.

“A lot of them will go on to universities that are still competitive because not all schools compete. So I have a lot that go to Texas Tech University, the University of Louisville, Oklahoma State, Sam Houston, University of Kentucky,” she said. “Most of them definitely continue on at a university that does competitive cheer.”

Netflix quietly picked up the cameras to follow Monica and her team in 2020, but production halted amid the coronavirus pandemic. In March 2020, news broke that Variety Spirit canceled Daytona, which occurs every April, due to COVID-19 concerns.

As a result, there will be a time jump in season 2, which was officially announced by Netflix in January 2022.

“It’s nine episodes, so I do know it’s longer,” Monica told Us at the time. “It covers, I think, the first part up to where we get our season canceled and then picks back up with now — we’re coming back in a COVID year, which was so hard with all the COVID rules and stuff.”

Season 2 of Cheer, which includes Monica, Gabi, Morgan, La’Darius, Lexi Brumback and Shannon Woolsey , will include the 2021 NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer & Dance Championship and members of Navarro’s rival school, Trinity Valley Community College.

Scroll through for an update on the cast:

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Carrying the Weight: Porter’s Garley wins Powerlifting State Championship

HOUSTON – Carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders can be a crushing feeling at times. It takes an insurmountable amount of strength to push through. Bella Garley was faced with the weight as she stepped up to the weight rack at the 2022 Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association 5A Big School State Championships on March 19. Not just the discs placed on each end of the bar, but everything else.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KLST/KSAN

No. 13 Belles split doubleheader with No. 21 Lions

SAN ANGELO, TX. — No. 13 Angelo State split their Sunday afternoon doubleheader with Texas A&M Commerce on Sunday in Lone Star Conference action. In game one, Angelo State would score nine runs in the 2nd, leading them to a 13-2 mercy rule victory. In game two, the Belles would fall behind 2-0, add a […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Orange Leader

New Lady Bobcats hoops coach named

ORANGEFIELD – There will be a new coach running the ship of the proud, tradition-rich Orangefield girls basketball program. Eric Girola was named the head coach and Girls Athletic Coordinator. Girola, who had a great run at Buna High School, is replacing long-time head coach Jennifer Willis, who left...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Top Baylor, 3-1

WACO, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies continued to post impressive results in their spring slate, topping the Baylor Bears, 3-1, in exhibition action at Betty Lou Mays Field. This spring, the Aggies are outscoring opponents to the tune of 16-1 in their 300 minutes of action. Laney Carroll,...
WACO, TX
defpen

Shareef O’Neal Transferring from LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers are losing forward Shareef O’Neal to the Transfer Portal this offseason. This comes weeks after the news that Head Coach Will Wade was fired from the program. He is of course the son of NBA and LSU Tigers legend Shaquille O’Neal. This will be the second time he transferred from a program in his college career. He began his college career with the UCLA Bruins before heading to the LSU Tigers. His college career didn’t quite take off after having to deal with a serious heart condition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

110K+
Followers
15K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy