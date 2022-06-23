ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Strange, fun and fascinating tales behind San Francisco Bay Area city names

By Katie Dowd
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ramon is not the only ordinary citizen to give his name to a Bay Area...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Winner of 2022 Miss California competition crowned

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Miss California was crowned Saturday afternoon in Fresno. Catherine Liang of San Francisco has been named the winner of the 2022 Miss California competition. The contestants had been preparing for months for the competition as part of the Miss America Scholarship Organization. Liang, a financial advisor and a University […]
FRESNO, CA
berkeleyside.org

New state housing laws curb power of Berkeley homeowners

When a developer’s plan to build a six-story apartment building next door to her house came before Berkeley’s zoning board earlier this year, Yvette Bozzini and her neighbors turned out to try to block it. They argued that the 66-unit building proposed for what is now a vacant...
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Alameda County, CA
Government
City
Brentwood, CA
City
Pleasanton, CA
Alameda, CA
Government
City
Dublin, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Carlos, CA
City
Benicia, CA
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
County
Alameda County, CA
City
Sunnyvale, CA
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
City
South San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
Alameda, CA
City
Los Altos Hills, CA
City
San Ramon, CA
City
Emeryville, CA
City
Vacaville, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Novato, CA
City
Redwood City, CA
City
Millbrae, CA
KTLA.com

The California ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices

Looking to get the biggest bang for your buck? You won’t be able to stretch your dollar very far in San Francisco, where homes easily go for more than $1,000 per square foot. Popular parts of Los Angeles aren’t much better, and the insane real estate market the past couple years has made previously affordable places like Sacramento and Fresno out of reach for many Californians.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Major Valley auto dealer sells portfolio to San Jose group

A longtime Fresno auto dealer has changed names and changed hands. San Jose-based American Motors Group purchased Michael Chevrolet, Michael Toyota, Michael Cadillac and Michael Volkswagen at the beginning of June. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The four dealerships are now known as Blackstone Chevrolet, Blackstone Toyota, Blackstone...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Names#San Francisco Peninsula#Native American#Spanish
losgatan.com

‘Micro food hall’ opens in Los Gatos

Local Kitchens, described as a “micro food hall” that brings “several of the Bay Area’s best local restaurants under one roof and closer to home,” celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Los Gatos at Lester Square, 681 Blossom Hill Road. Customers can...
LOS GATOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
SFGate

Bart Says Police Activity At Concord Station Delaying Trains For 20 Minutes

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a 20-minute delay in the Antioch and SFO directions due to police activity at Concord Station. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.
CONCORD, CA
padailypost.com

Higher pay lures Palo Alto police away

The Palo Alto Police Department is seeing an exodus of police officers leaving for higher pay, more opportunity and a shorter commute to the Santa Clara Police Department. In the past several years, five police officers and two sergeants have left for Santa Clara, union president Ken Kratt said. The latest departure was a veteran officer who resigned last week, he said.
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

3 killed as Amtrak train hits car in Northern California

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed Sunday afternoon when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car ín Northern California, authorities said. The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. in Brentwood, about an hour's drive southeast of San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reported. Three people...
BRENTWOOD, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy