Strange, fun and fascinating tales behind San Francisco Bay Area city names

Looking to get the biggest bang for your buck? You won’t be able to stretch your dollar very far in San Francisco, where homes easily go for more than $1,000 per square foot. Popular parts of Los Angeles aren’t much better, and the insane real estate market the past couple years has made previously affordable places like Sacramento and Fresno out of reach for many Californians.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO