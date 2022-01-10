ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Court hearing to decide world number one’s Australian Open fate

By Ben Burrows
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Novak Djokovic ’s fate will be decided at a court hearing on Monday and the world number one has been allowed out of immigration detention to follow proceedings. The Australian government tried to push the hearing back by 48 hours but a court order by Judge Anthony Kelly said it had been “refused without prejudice” and that the case would be heard at 10am on Monday.

The case centres around whether Australia’s government and border force have made errors in their handling of Djokovic’s visa and their decision to revoke it. The Serbian claims he satisfied the requirements for a medical exemption because he contracted Covid-19 in December, but the Australian government says that the rule allowing those who have previously had the virus only applies to Australian residents re-entering the country, not visitors.

Djokovic has been in detention in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne ever since Thursday but has been allowed to leave to watch these proceedings elsewhere alongside his legal team. Follow all the latest news and updates from Djokovic’s hearing below.

Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Why Novak Djokovic won his visa appeal court case and what happens now

Novak Djokovic has won in his attempt to overturn the decision which would have prevented him from taking part in the upcoming Australian Open. In a story which has dominated sports news for the last week, the men’s world No 1 tennis player was refused an entry visa to Australia. However, in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia, Judge Anthony Kelly reversed the decision and sanctioned that Djokovic should be released from detention. Since Thursday, the Serb had been in detention in Melbourne but thanks to Kelly’s decision he has now been allowed to leave the quarantine hotel he...
Washington Post

Australia should send Novak Djokovic home

Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked men’s tennis player in the world, does not deserve to play in the Australian Open. His flouting of the country’s coronavirus vaccination regime has nothing to do with “freedom” — and everything to do with the persecution complex he cultivates as a source of motivation.
The Independent

‘I am not vaccinated’: Novak Djokovic transcripts reveal tense interviews with Australian Border Force

Transcripts have been released detailing the moments Novak Djokovic was detained by the Australian Border Force and told he was being deported. Djokovic had been held at an immigration facility in Melbourne since Thursday morning, after his visa was cancelled following scrutiny of the medical exemption for the Covid vaccine he had secured to travel to the Australian Open. The 34-year-old was released on Monday following a lengthy hearing after winning his appeal against deportation.The series of interviews by ABF, which begin at 12.21am on Thursday and end at 7.45am, capture an initial questioning of Djokovic, who was first held...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic could be banned from Australia for three years despite winning visa appeal

Novak Djokovic could still be banned from Australia for three years despite winning his visa appeal court case.Djokovic was released to Australia on Monday evening in Melbourne, but the federal minister for immigration maintains the government may pursue further powers to cancel the Serbian’s visa again.Christopher Tan, the lawyer acting for the government, he told the court that the Minister for Immigration is now contemplating “personal power of cancellation”.Should the government pursue that process and succeed though, it would raise the prospect of the Serbian being banned from Australia for three years.This would not be an automatic ban, with...
The Independent

Wimbledon quarter-finalist says Novak Djokovic has no right to be in Australia

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Marton Fucsovics has responded to Novak Djokovic’s vaccination exemption by saying he does not think the Serbian had the right to play in the Australian Open.Speaking to the Hungarian outlet M4Sport, Marton Fucsovics said: “People’s health is paramount, and there are rules that were outlined months ago, namely that everyone should vaccinate themselves – and Djokovic didn’t.“From this point of view, I don’t think he would have the right to be here.”The Hungarian world number 38, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals and in the Paris Masters in November, also said he was not alone...
Melbourne
Australian Open
Australia
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios tests positive for Covid-19 a week before Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios could miss the Australian Open after testing positive for Covid-19 a week before his home grand slam.The 26-year-old withdrew from the Sydney Tennis Classic on Monday and used social media to reveal his positive test.“Hey everyone, I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for Covid ” he wrote on an Instagram story.“Hey everyone, I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for CovidNick...
The Independent

Did Novak Djokovic go to a public event after testing positive for Covid-19?

Questions continue to mount over Novak Djokovic’s positive Covid-19 test after the tennis player’s family refused to answer whether the world No. 1 had broken self-isolation rules at a press conference on Monday. Djokovic’s positive result formed the basis of his application for a medical exemption for the Covid vaccine, which was an entry requirement for the Australian Open. The Serbian had been detained at an immigration facility and his visa revoked following scrutiny of the medical exemption, which had been granted following reviews from two independent medical panels prior to the 34-year-old flying to Australia. But Djokovic’s legal...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘subjected to torture’ while fighting deportation from Australia, says mother

Novak Djokovic was “subjected to torture” while fighting deportation from Australia, his mother Dijana Djokovic has claimed.The Serbian succeeded in an appeal to quash an order for deportation from Australia over his exemption for Covid vaccination.And at a family press conference following his release to Australia, Dijana claimed her son has suffered greatly but also secured the greatest victory of his career over all 20 Grand Slam titles.“Thank you for coming. We’re here to celebrate our son Novak, a boy who in his family learned not to put up with lies and cheating,” she said. “He always fought for...
AFP

Glitches, delays and court drama: another day of twists in Djokovic saga

The day started with a website crash and ended with the stunning release of the world's number one tennis player into Australia after nearly five days of detention. - Djokovic delight - The tennis star was released to the delight of his team, devoted nationalist supporters and anti-vaxxers who had rallied for him in recent days.
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s visa appeal is a victory for human rights and free speech, father declares

Novak Djokovic’s father has declared his son’s successful appeal against deportation from Australia a victory for human rights and free speech. The tennis player is sceptical of vaccinations, and has not taken up the Covid-19 vaccine despite the overwhelming backing of the scientific community for its importance in fighting the pandemic. The men’s world No1 was detained at a Melbourne airport in the early hours of Thursday, where he was interrogated by the Australian Border Force. The country has strict regulations to prevent visitors who have not been vaccinated from entering. Djokovic told the authorities he had adhered to requests...
The Independent

The Independent

