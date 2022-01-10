Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Court hearing to decide world number one’s Australian Open fate

Novak Djokovic ’s fate will be decided at a court hearing on Monday and the world number one has been allowed out of immigration detention to follow proceedings. The Australian government tried to push the hearing back by 48 hours but a court order by Judge Anthony Kelly said it had been “refused without prejudice” and that the case would be heard at 10am on Monday.

The case centres around whether Australia’s government and border force have made errors in their handling of Djokovic’s visa and their decision to revoke it. The Serbian claims he satisfied the requirements for a medical exemption because he contracted Covid-19 in December, but the Australian government says that the rule allowing those who have previously had the virus only applies to Australian residents re-entering the country, not visitors.

Djokovic has been in detention in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne ever since Thursday but has been allowed to leave to watch these proceedings elsewhere alongside his legal team. Follow all the latest news and updates from Djokovic’s hearing below.