Mandan, ND

Mandan Police find missing Illinois 13-year-old

By Maddie Biertempfel
 5 days ago

UPDATE Jan. 11: The Mandan Police Department reports 13-year-old Jabari McCurry, of Will County, Illinois, has been located and is safe. No other specifics about where or when McCurry was located were released. Police earlier noted he was last seen in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The Mandan Police thank everyone involved in helping locating McCurry.

Original story Jan. 8: The Mandan Police Department is asking for help finding 13-year-old Jabari McCurry.

McCurry was reported missing from Will County, Illinois, and was last known to be in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

If you have any information regarding Jabari, contact the Mandan Police Department at 701 667-3250 or Text A Tip to 847411 using key word MandanPD.

